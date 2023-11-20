CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency has rejected or adjusted $458 million in funds distributed to employers through the pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process.

The agency is releasing a report Monday that outlines detailed findings of its audit of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Program. Most of the findings cover the period ending March 31, but the report also offers the latest data up to September 29.

The CEWS program subsidized 75 percent of workers’ wages to encourage companies to retain their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic as governments imposed shutdowns.

Overall, the program distributed approximately $100 billion in wage subsidies.

A report last year from Auditor General Karen Hogan warned that thousands of businesses receiving wage subsidies may not be eligible for the program because their GST and HST filings did not show a sufficient decline in revenue to qualify. Is.

Monday’s report found that most employers receiving subsidies were highly compliant. Most claim adjustments were related to calculation errors and lack of documentation rather than ineligibility.

Of the $5.53 billion worth of audits completed by the end of March, $325 million in claims were reduced or rejected.

And the audit found $134.5 million in overlaps with claims flagged by the Auditor General that needed to be adjusted or denied. Insufficient revenue declines accounted for 14 percent of those adjustments, the report said.

Total claims adjusted or denied rose to $458 million by the end of September.

“We believe the results show an overall high level of compliance by the majority of employers applying and receiving the wage subsidy, including those identified by the Auditor General,” said Kathy Hawara, Assistant Commissioner of the Compliance Branch. People are also involved.” the Canada Revenue Agency said in an interview.

However, the agency found significant problems with claimants who used third parties to prepare their applications, with 85 percent of audits resulting in funding being reduced or denied for such claims.

The CRA says it has found some aggressive non-compliance in such cases, with claimants suspected of using intermediaries “who knowingly facilitated the production of false or knowingly non-compliant claims.”

Most of these cases were linked to small businesses with 25 or fewer employees, the report said.

The report states, “It should be noted that although this report focuses on CEWS results to date, many of these preparer-connected claimants have also applied for the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy … those identified for review Has gone.”

The CRA says it has already levied more than $15 million in fines in relation to these files as of the end of September.

Hawara said that while intermediaries such as accountants are often an important part of the tax system, the agency conducts audits specifically aimed at weeding out third-party preparers who may be violating the law.

Hawara said, “We are satisfied with what we are seeing in terms of the overall level of compliance by most employers, but at the same time, we believe we have identified the right risks. And now we are addressing them.” Are.” Said.

The agency says some cases have also been referred to its criminal investigation program as a result of the audit.

CRA audits of the program are ongoing and are expected to continue through at least 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2023.

Noujoud Al Mallis, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com