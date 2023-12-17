CPS teacher gave boyfriend's false name to authorities after video showed him beating a student, records show

CHICAGO — As Chicago Police Officer Craig Lancaster awaits trial on aggravated battery charges for attacking an eighth-grade student, newly released documents reveal that his girlfriend — a Chicago Public Schools teacher – Gave the CPS officer the wrong last name for Lancaster and identified him. As an employee of a computer company instead of a cop.

Records show the teacher sent an email to her principal shortly after Lancaster’s off-duty altercation and said her friend Craig “Williams” grabbed the teen because the boy ignored her instructions to get in line and In response, he said inappropriate words. According to a redacted incident report obtained by The Chicago Tribune, he also told the principal that his friend worked for a computer company.

A CPS spokesperson declined to answer questions about the discrepancies, citing the ongoing investigation into the dispute in the school system. School officials provided the officer’s correct name and occupation to the student’s grandmother the next morning.

According to Lancaster’s lawyer, the couple has been dating for about 20 years.

The Tribune obtained the incident report and the teacher’s email as part of an open records request submitted to Chicago Public Schools in October. Lancaster was convicted in November, shortly after the Tribune published a video that appeared to show the veteran officer hitting 14-year-old Jaquaun Williams near the neck as the boy walked into Gresham Elementary School on May 18. Is.

The school system released records after Lancaster’s conviction last month, in which he pleaded innocent and was barred from setting foot on school property.

The teacher declined to comment when contacted by the Tribune.

Records show Lancaster, 55, made an off-duty visit to Gresham Elementary in May to bring money to his girlfriend, a math teacher who was directing students into the building before classes started. Prosecutors have said the teacher left the school door open, apparently causing confusion among students as to whether they should stand in line or be allowed to enter.

A security recording of the incident, which has no sound, shows Jaquan walking toward an open door with a friend. According to the video, before the teen can enter the building, Lancaster gets in his way and strikes him in the neck.

The blow pushes the teen backwards. The teacher comes between them and orders Jaquan to stand near the wall. He complies and after a few minutes he is allowed to enter the school.

The officer and Jaquan acknowledged that the teen said something as he walked toward the open door, though prosecutors say both offered different accounts about the intended target of the comments.

The teen told the Tribune he was complaining to his friend about a foul that had occurred on the playground’s basketball court just minutes earlier. In an email to Gresham Principal Kimberly Oliver several hours after the incident, the teacher said the boy had taken his anger out on her.

“His response to my statement was to disregard my instruction to stop talking to me along with other inappropriate words,” she wrote. “Craig went and grabbed him(ed) and told him not to talk to him like that. I instructed Craig to let go of (redacted) and walk away.” (The Tribune is publishing these quotes verbatim.)

A fifth-grade teacher who witnessed the altercation described Lancaster in more aggressive terms.

“I observed a male student, whose name I do not know, push a student, whose name I do not know, in the upper chest/neck with all his strength,” the teacher wrote in an email to Oliver. “He yelled at the student something to the effect of ‘Who are you (expletive) talking?’ Several more times and continued to approach the student while the student moved backwards away from him.

The video shows Lancaster, dressed in civilian clothes, leaving the school premises less than a minute after the incident.

According to an amended incident report written on school letterhead, Lancaster took off his shirt and “displayed a badge and a gun holster” when a security guard stopped him in the school parking lot. According to the report, it is not clear whether there was any weapon in the holster or not.

Incident reports indicate that Lancaster’s girlfriend told the principal that Lancaster worked at American Heritage Computer Company, although the Illinois Secretary of State’s office has no record of any business by that name. Public records and social media posts indicate that Lancaster has another job for a security company with the same name.

Lancaster is a 30-year Chicago police veteran who began his career in the department as a civilian employee. He was relieved of his police powers after being indicted by a grand jury last month and remains on administrative duty. Battery in Illinois is typically a misdemeanor charge, although it can be upgraded to a felony if the incident occurs on public property.

Lancaster’s attorney, Tim Grace, has said the officer intervened because the teen was a danger to those around him. Grace told the Tribune he believes prosecutors have gone too far by charging Lancaster with a crime that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. The officer may also receive probation under sentencing guidelines outlined in court.

The teen’s family is suing Lancaster and the city of Chicago, accusing Lancaster and the city of Chicago of creating a feeling of impunity among the police ranks by failing to investigate and punish misconduct. Jaquan’s attorney, Jordan Marsh, said he has reviewed the teacher’s statement and incident report as part of discovery in the civil case.

“It raises more questions than it answers,” Marsh said. “I don’t know why there is such a strange series of misrepresentations and omissions. I don’t want to put anyone down without full information, but this is weird.”

In a recent Tribune interview, Jaquan said that as he walked inside the building after the incident, he repeatedly asked to call his grandmother – whom he calls “mom” and who has raised him since childhood. – but school officials rejected his requests. , Her grandmother said she is seeing a therapist and is having trouble sleeping since the incident.

JaQuwaun is now a 15-year-old freshman at Simeon Career Academy.

