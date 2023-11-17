CALGARY, BC, November 17, 2023 /CNW/ – Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) (NYSE:CP) (CPKC) today released the following statement on the draft decree concerning passenger rail service in Mexico issued by the Mexican Federal Reserve. Government:

CPKC is reviewing the draft decree and engaging directly with the Mexican federal government regarding possible passenger rail service on some existing freight rail corridors.

CPKC de México has previously entered into an agreement with the Mexican federal government to study what is needed for a proposed new passenger rail service on the right of way of the corridor between Mexico City and Querétaro.

The draft decree, which is expected to take effect by November 20, 2023, also identifies the San Luis Potosí-Monterrey-Laredo corridor for a proposed passenger rail service. Pursuant to our concession, CPKC de Mexico will work closely with the Mexican federal government to evaluate passenger service on that corridor.

The draft decree emphasizes that public freight rail service will be respected and, as such, we do not expect an adverse impact on our concession. CPKC has extensive experience hosting passenger rail services at multiple locations across its network in the United States and Canada while efficiently managing freight service.

forward looking information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws in both the United States and Canada. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions and potential future events, conditions and results of operations or performance. Forward-looking information may include statements containing words or headings such as “financial expectations”, “key assumptions”, “estimates”, “believes”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “outlook”, “guidance” . , “should” or similar words suggest future results. This news release includes, but is not limited to, forward-looking information relating to statements regarding the rail concession and proposed passenger rail service in Mexico.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on CPKC’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions taking into account its experience and its perception of historical trends, and include, among other things, expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions regarding: There may be: changes in business strategies, North American and global economic developments and conditions; Increase in commodity demand; Sustainable industrial and agricultural production; Commodity prices and interest rates; performance of our properties and equipment; the adequacy of our budgeted capital expenditures to meet our business plan; geopolitical conditions, applicable laws, regulations and government policies; availability and cost of labour, services and infrastructure; Satisfaction by third parties of their obligations to CPKC; and carbon markets, evolving sustainability strategies, and scientific or technological developments. Although CPKC believes that the expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information presented herein are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. By their nature, CPKC’s forward-looking information involves inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the following factors: changes in business strategies and strategic opportunities; general Canadian, US, Mexican and global social, economic, political, credit and business conditions; risks associated with agricultural production such as weather conditions and insect populations; availability and price of energy commodities; the effects of competition and pricing pressures, including competition from other rail carriers, trucking companies and ocean liners in Canada, the United States and Mexico; North American and global economic developments and conditions; Industry Capacity; changes in market demand; changes in commodity prices and commodity demand; Uncertainty regarding timing and quantity of goods to be shipped through CPKC; inflation; geopolitical instability; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, including rate regulation; changes in taxes and tax rates; potential increase in maintenance and operating costs; changes in fuel prices; fuel supply disruptions; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; compliance with environmental regulations; Labor disputes, including the impact of the port workers’ strike and the resolution of the strike in British Columbia; changes in labor costs and labor difficulties; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; transportation of dangerous goods; timing of completion of capital and maintenance projects; Adequacy of budgeted capital expenditure in implementing business plans; Services and infrastructure; Satisfaction of its obligations by third parties; currency and interest rate fluctuations; exchange rates; the impact of changes in market conditions and discount rates on the financial condition of pension plans and investments; trade sanctions or other changes in international trade arrangements; the impact of current and future multinational trade agreements on trade levels between Canada, the US and Mexico; climate change and market and regulatory responses to climate change; Expected service dates; the success of hedging activities; operational performance and reliability; customer, regulatory and other stakeholder approvals and support; regulatory and legislative decisions and proceedings; the adverse effect of any termination or revocation by the Mexican Government of the concession of Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de CV; public opinion; Various events that could disrupt operations, including severe weather, such as drought, floods, avalanches and earthquakes, and cybersecurity attacks, as well as security threats and government responses to them, and technological changes; terrorism, war or other acts of violence or crime or the risk of such activities; insurance coverage limits; significant adverse changes in economic and industry conditions, including the availability of short- and long-term financing; The pandemic resulting from the outbreak of COVID-19 and its variants and the resulting impact on economic conditions, the demand environment for logistics requirements and energy prices, restrictions imposed by public health authorities or governments, fiscal and monetary policy by governments and financial institutions reactions to, and disruptions to, global supply chains; the realization of anticipated benefits and synergies from the CP-KCS transaction and the timing thereof; Satisfaction of the conditions imposed by the US Surface Transportation Board in its final decision dated March 15, 2023; Success of integration plans for KCS; other disruptions arising from the CP-KCS integration; Estimated future dividends; financial strength and flexibility; debt and equity market conditions, including the ability to access capital markets on favorable terms or at all; cost of debt and equity capital; improving data collection and measurement systems; industry-driven changes in practice; and the ability of the management of CPKC to execute key priorities in relation to the CP-KCS transaction.

The above list of factors is not exhaustive. These and other factors are detailed from time to time in reports filed by CPKC with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should be made to “Item 1A – Risk Factors” and “Item 7 – Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Forward-Looking Statements” in CPKC’s Annual and Interim Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, CPKC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking information, or to modify the foregoing assumptions and risks affecting such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, occur as a result of future events or otherwise.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line international railway connecting Canada, the United States and Mexico, with unmatched access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada, from the Gulf of Mexico to Lazaro. Is. Cardenas, Mexico. Spanning approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers with unparalleled rail service and network access to major markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about CPKC’s rail benefits. cp-ir

