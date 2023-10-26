CPKC fears tough year due to ‘economic headwinds’ and port workers strike

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. has lowered its financial forecast for the year, citing weak consumer demand and a strike by BC port workers.

“There’s no doubt it’s a challenging quarter as we’re dealing with a soft demand environment,” CEO Keith Creel told analysts on a conference call Wednesday.

“Certainly not the outcome we had planned, but it’s the smart thing to do at this point.”

Creel highlighted “economic adversities” and the 13-day work action in July that closed the country’s largest port. Both factors led the railways to forecast flat to slightly positive adjusted earnings this year compared to last year.

The revision reflects a more pessimistic outlook than the one offered three months ago, when the Calgary-based company forecast adjusted earnings would rise by mid-single digits in 2023.

It comes as consumers continue to shift their spending toward services rather than products in a reversal of post-pandemic trends, with inflation pressures and rising interest rates as additional pressures.

Meanwhile, a two-week strike – as well as a brief wildcat job action – halted operations at most West Coast ports. In the first week alone, the number of containers carried by Canadian railways dropped to barely half that during the same period in 2022, according to the American Railroad Association.

Creel also cited obstacles related to Canadian Pacific’s purchase of Kansas City Southern in April. The US$31 billion deal – the continent’s first major rail merger in more than two decades – created a single railway spanning from Canada to the US and Mexico.

“In an industry with a history of merger-related service challenges … we’re certainly not perfect,” Creel said, adding that the integration of all 20,000 employees has proven more difficult than expected.

Nonetheless, he emphasized “synergy” opportunities as well as major progress on performance metrics in the company’s Mexican operation, where network speeds have increased by nearly a third since July 30.

Chief Financial Officer Nadeem Velani said that in January we are going to achieve double-digit EPS (earnings per share) growth.

There has been a 12 percent decline in net income compared to the previous quarter. Revenue declined four percent due to a decline in demand for container shipping, crude oil and forest products due to the slowdown in the housing market. The rebounding auto sector partially repaired the fiscal crisis, putting the industry’s pandemic supply chain disruptions in the rear-view mirror.

Operating expenses declined slightly despite wage inflation and stricter work/rest rules for employees.

“Overall, inflation has been a challenge and is on a downward trend,” Velani said.

Potash revenues also declined 22 percent, due to a major mechanical failure in April at the Canpotex bulk terminal in Portland, Ore. – despite rising global demand. The operation is not expected to come back online until 2024, as CPKC works to divert fertilizer. Other ports.

“Without the Portland terminal … it’s extremely challenging,” said Chief Marketing Officer John Brooks.

He said the decline in volumes at the BC ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert in July, which failed to recover in August and September, may well persist in the medium term.

“My team also visited all the steamship carriers in Asia and Europe, and they didn’t paint a very good picture,” he said, noting the number of containers arriving in Canada and the number of containers headed to the U.S. was much lower. Is. Last year.

In the quarter ended Sept. 30, CPKC reported its third-quarter revenue fell four percent to $3.34 billion, down from a combined $3.39 billion reported by Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern a year earlier.

CPKC said net income fell to $780 million from $891 million in the same period a year earlier.

Diluted earnings fell to 84 cents a share from 96 cents a share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv, below analysts’ expectations of more than 90 cents a share.

