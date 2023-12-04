CPF withdrawal at age 55: What can you do?

When you turn 65, you start receiving your monthly retirement payments. But before that, you can actually start withdrawing money from your CPF account when you turn 55. (Photo: Reuters/Edgar Su) (Edgar Su/Reuters)

Singapore – The Central Provident Fund (CPF) helps working Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents set aside money for retirement.

Contributions to CPF are divided into three accounts:

– Ordinary Account (OA) which can be used for housing, insurance, investments and education.

– Special Account (SA) which is for retirement savings and retirement-related investments.

– Medisave Account (MA) which can be used for health care expenses.

When you turn 65, you start receiving your monthly retirement payments. But before that, you can actually start withdrawing money from your CPF account when you turn 55.

When can you withdraw money from your CPF account?

Here’s what happens when you turn 55:

Your Retirement Account (RA) is created automatically, and the savings from your SA, followed by OA, are transferred to your retirement savings to form the Full Retirement Sum (FRS). The FRS is adjusted annually by the CPF Board and will depend on the year you turn 55 and is fixed for the rest of your life. For example, for those turning 55 in 2023, the FRS is S$198,800 and will remain at the same amount. If you have friends who are a few years younger or older than you, chances are your FRS will not be the same as theirs.

You will be able to make CPF withdrawals from your OA and SA, and in some cases, even your RA. The total amount you are eligible to withdraw at age 55 depends on certain criteria.

How much can you withdraw from your CPF at 55 and 65?

At age 55, for anyone born in 1958 or later, you can withdraw up to S$5,000 from your CPF savings unconditionally. This amount will be withdrawn from your OA and SA.

If you already have your FRS in your RA, you are also eligible to withdraw any savings you have left in your OA and SA.

If you have a property whose lease runs until you’re 95, you have more flexibility and can also take withdrawals from your RA – as long as you maintain half of your FRS, which is mandatory. Forms your Basic Retirement Sum (BRS). For those turning 55 in 2023, the BRS is S$99,400.

At age 65, for anyone born in 1958 or later, you’ll start receiving your monthly payments and can withdraw an additional 20 per cent of your retirement savings, leaving S$5,000, which you can withdraw at age 55. Are eligible for removal.

Note that the CPF Board had imposed a default online CPF withdrawal limit of S$2,000 per day for those aged 55 and above, effective from 30 November 2023. It was introduced as a precaution to prevent fraudulent withdrawals online. This default daily withdrawal limit can be adjusted to any amount online at any time, subject to SingPass face verification and a 12-hour cooling period to prevent unauthorized adjustments.

How do you withdraw money from your CPF account?

To make CPF withdrawals, use SingPass to log into your account and access CPF online services. Once logged in, look for “Retirement” under “My CPF”. Click on “Withdrawals for Immediate Retirement Needs” and select “Savings Withdrawals.” Here you will be asked to enter the withdrawal amount and select payment details.

Sending funds to a PayNow NRIC-linked bank account is almost instant, while sending funds to other bank accounts may take up to five working days.

Can you withdraw from your CPF account before 55?

You are not allowed to make withdrawals before age 55. However, you can apply to withdraw your CPF savings early if you have a medical condition that reduces your life expectancy, or makes you permanently unfit for work or permanently impairs mental capacity. Is.

Are CPF withdrawals taxable?

The CPF savings you withdraw at age 55 and above are not taxed. However, any unpaid taxes or MediShield Life premiums can be deducted from your CPF savings.

