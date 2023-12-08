‘Coyote Vs. Acme’: Paramount Circling; Amazon still a potential contender – The Dish

Unique: It’s not just Netflix that has bid for Warner Bros. finished off Coyote vs Acme. Paramount, Apple and Amazon have also looked at the film. Among them, Paramount has bid, and there is a potential theatrical release as well. The Melrose lot may use it on the 2024 release calendar. Debt burdened exhibitors would also like this.

Meanwhile, I’m told Amazon is considering not making a formal bid. Firstly, it takes more time to conduct business there and take decisions through proper channels. I’ve also heard that the marketing executives are trying to keep the focus on the picture (seriously – the movie has a lot of action scenes and crazy jokes that could have easily been used in trailers. I’ve seen the movie. Porky Keep an eye on the pig pants-less joke.

Warner is working hard as he looks to cover that $70 million and then some. So, TBD who wins it. But at the end of the day, Warner, acme vs coyote not from disney Song of the South. There’s no reason to lock this movie away in a safe for others not to see. A lot of blood, sweat and tears went into it, and the sense of humor rivals the sophistication who Framed Roger Rabbit. Plus, wake up, Warner Bros. – this is all bad for business.

A filmmaker recently told me: “We have a project in development at Warners. We are not doing active development until the studio is sold. God knows what will happen to the development projects.”

Whaddaya think? Shouldn’t those fears be allayed?

Come on Warner, either sell it coyote vs acme Or release it. Do we really want your history to be a place known for murder projects and the former CEO of WarnerMedia (Jason Killer) for releasing movies to as wide an audience as possible via streaming and theaters? Known for?

Some people in the Burbank lot told us this coyote vs acme It was originally conceived for streaming: this is not true, it had a theatrical date, that being said barbie’s Release date 21 July. Apparently this project was worked on during Economics Greenlight, uh: DC League of Super-Pets, Which cost over $90M, opened to $23M in the states, finished at $93.6M domestically and made $207.6M worldwide.

Sources say that Sony and Apple are not bidding.

Keep checking back – because that’s not all, friends.

