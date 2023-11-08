Coweye Announces Financial Results for Q3 FY2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cowway Co., Ltd., the “Best Life Solution Company,” today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

Chief Financial Officer Soon Tae Kim commented, “We are pleased to report another stable quarter, thanks in part to the expansion of our successful sleep and wellness brand, BEREX, as well as improvements in R&D, IT and marketing. “Thanks to our strategic investments.” Of Kauai. “Looking ahead to the remainder of the year and beyond, we are focused on enhancing the competitiveness of our products and services. We are dedicated to ensuring that BEREX continues to play an important role in our future growth.”

Coweye’s reported earnings are as follows:

Third quarter revenue: KRW 1,007.7 billion (+3.9% YoY)

3rd quarter operating profit: KRW 195.3 billion (+18.3% YoY)

* Reported figures are taken from consolidated K-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) statements.

Cumulative revenue for 2023 has reached KRW 2,962.1 billion (+3% YoY) with operating profit of KRW 565.1 billion (+10.0% YoY).

Sales revenue of home health equipment increased to KRW 601.1 billion, representing an increase of 5.2% over the previous year. This growth can be primarily attributed to increase in product sales across various categories including water purifiers, air purifiers and sleep and wellness line BEREX.

Total foreign subsidiaries reached KRW 363.1 billion, representing an increase of 2.3% year-on-year. Cowway’s subsidiaries in the United States and Thailand achieved revenues of KRW 53.2 billion (+4.9% YoY) and KRW 29.9 billion (+57.0% YoY), respectively. The Thailand subsidiary not only continued to grow but also achieved a notable milestone by recording its first positive quarterly operating profit.

For additional details on Cowway’s financial performance, please visit the company’s Investor Relations page.

About Cowway Company Limited

Established in Korea in 1989, Cowway, the “Best Life Solution Company”, is a leading environmental home appliance company that makes people’s lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets and mattresses. The company’s most recent venture, the BEREX brand, aims to improve sleep and health through state-of-the-art mattresses and massage chairs. Since establishment, Cowway has become a leader in the environmental home appliance industry with in-depth research, engineering, development and customer service. The company has proven its dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unmatched market share, customer satisfaction and brand recognition. Building on commercial success in Korea, Covey has continued to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the US, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan and Europe. For more information, please visit

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coway-announces-financial-results-for-q3-fy2023-301981274.html

Source Cowway Co., Ltd.

Source: www.bing.com