Cowboy Entrepreneur Foundation: Lightning Strong. Cowboy approved.

They often say that greatness is born from adversity. With life constantly presenting new and unique challenges, it doesn’t always seem possible to turn lemons into lemonade. However, one cowboy has proven that against all odds, anything is possible with hard work, a lot of love and determination.

When Scott Knudsen survived a lightning strike in 2005, his world was turned upside down. From relearning how to read and write to the long-term physical factors she tried to overcome, Knudsen never let adversity get the best of her. After overcoming the obstacles and coming out on top, Knudsen proudly shares his story with the world. To inspire others who have experienced trauma and support them through their journey, Knudsen has turned her experience into a means of serving others.

Photo courtesy of Matthew Bush/The Guardian

“We didn’t want to run away from it – it happened, we’re going to make the most of it. We talk about electricity and how we made it cool. – Scott Knudsen via The Guardian

creating positive waves

Today Knudsen is creating positive ripples in the lives of others as an author, screen-actor, keynote speaker, podcast and YouTube show host, AQHA Ambassador, and award-winning national sales representative for a Fortune 50 company. As the founder of the Cowboy Entrepreneur Show, Scott discusses the intersection of western lifestyle and business and the amazing and inspiring stories that come with it.

Photo courtesy of Cowboy Entrepreneur Facebook page

“Riding together, healing forever”

Established in 2023, Knudsen’s latest gift to his community is the Cowboy Entrepreneur Foundation. Facing the many challenges of a traumatic brain injury following a lightning strike, Knudsen never lost his love of family, strong faith or passion for his Western lifestyle. With that conviction, Knudsen is paying it forward with the Cowboy Entrepreneur Foundation.

“our mission Our mission is to educate, promote and support horseback riding and the Western lifestyle as a therapeutic and healing option for the Western community, especially those who may be in need. our vision Our vision is to unite companies, brands and individuals to provide support to families and individuals who are in need financially, emotionally or spiritually. our aim Our aim is to provide individuals or families with the tools they need to help them overcome and heal their difficult times. – cowboygive.org

in celebration

To celebrate the founding of the Cowboy Entrepreneur Foundation, Knudsen and his team are proud to present the first-ever, one-of-a-kind, “Straight from the Horse’s Mouth Singer Songwriter Showcase.”

With a full roster of top-tier talent and entertainment, it wouldn’t be a complete Cowboy Entrepreneurship Celebration without the important gift of serving others. In true Knudsen style, the evening will be celebrated with support of several notable and worthy foundations that have helped in times of need. Attendees can be proud to know that all ticket proceeds and silent auction sales will benefit the Trenton Montero Foundation, the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund and the WRCA Crisis Fund.

Place

Located in the Westgate Ballroom within the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on December 15, NFR fans have another chance to celebrate the magic of rodeo’s most important week and close out the 2023 NFR supporting an incredible organization and cause. .

With tickets starting at $50 for donations, free drinks and top entertainers, the Cowboy Entrepreneur Foundation has brought together some of the best things for an evening to remember!

Let’s dive into the evening’s lineup!

7:00 pm – The doors to the Westgate Ballroom will open at 7pm sharp. At this time, guests are encouraged to participate in the silent auction and watch some of the NFR action on the big screen to watch the evening rodeo performance.

– The doors to the Westgate Ballroom will open at 7pm sharp. At this time, guests are encouraged to participate in the silent auction and watch some of the NFR action on the big screen to watch the evening rodeo performance. 8:00 pm – Seth Ward and Silence will take the stage and get the crowd excited for all the exciting acts to come.

– Seth Ward and Silence will take the stage and get the crowd excited for all the exciting acts to come. 9:00 pm – The Cowboy Entrepreneur Foundation will take the stage for introductions, including Scott Knudsen himself and Texas Commissioner Sid Miller.

– The Cowboy Entrepreneur Foundation will take the stage for introductions, including Scott Knudsen himself and Texas Commissioner Sid Miller. 9:30 pm – Let the showcase begin! The amazing Jeff Silvey, Dave Gibson and Earl Bud Lee will grace the stage with their talents!

– Let the showcase begin! The amazing Jeff Silvey, Dave Gibson and Earl Bud Lee will grace the stage with their talents! 11:00 PM – Make sure you stick around because the fun isn’t over yet! There will also be a live auction at this time and Seth Ward and Silence will keep the party going until midnight!

With a heart dedicated to serving others and a love for a good party, the Cowboy Entrepreneur Foundation is known as the “Straight from the Horse’s Mouth Singer Songwriter Showcase!” Proud to present. Join CLN as we wrap up the 2023 NFR in the best way possible, having an amazing time celebrating the gift of giving everything back!

If you can’t make it to the Showcase, you can still support the Cowboy Entrepreneur Foundation at the Cowboy Christmas Booth, #22730!

Source: cowboylifestylenetwork.com