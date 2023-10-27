‘Cowboy Bebop’ celebrates its 25th anniversary with a new exhibition in Shibuya

‘Cowboy Bebop’ celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Oli Border

Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of cowboy bebopSunrise has set up a new exhibition in Shibuya to celebrate the much-loved anime.

cowboy bebop Originally released in 1998. Directed by Shinichiro Watanabe with Yoko Kanno’s iconic musical score, cowboy bebop managed to attract curious audiences not only in Japan but all over the world.

It also had an impressive design team, with Kimitoshi Yamane writing the ship designs and Shoji Kawamori coming up with the world setting, such as the astral portals spanning our future solar system.

So an exhibition for the series is long overdue.

The exhibit covered most of the story and characters, but there were also some pretty cool production artifacts you could see (though there was a queue for that). There were also some cells made by Yamane of Swordfish II and some custom artwork.

Speaking of the Swordfish II, there was also a large mock-up of Spike’s ride of choice, one of the few “photo opportunities” available. The second is a simple recreation of the lounge area inside the Bebop.

The show also featured a large recreation of the Swordfish II. Oli Border

Naturally, there was an exhibition special shop with all kinds of trinkets and T-shirts on sale. There were also QR code links to other items nearby.

The exhibition is technically held inside the Seibu Department Store in Shibuya, but it’s actually inside Muji on the 6th floor around the corner. The signage is quite confusing and it can be a little difficult to find your way through the warren of corridors inside Cebu. So it would be better to go straight to Muji.

An additional thing is that you have to reserve your tickets through this website. As you would expect from an exhibition like this, there are a lot of people who want to go. Reservations are made to ensure that there is not too much crowd here.

Tickets cost 1,800 yen at the door and you get a fancy clear card souvenir for your trouble. The exhibition started today and will run till November 19.

