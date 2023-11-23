CovidIsntOver trend, number of Covid-19 hospitalizations increased by 8.6%

Record amounts of travel expected for the Thanksgiving holiday could further fuel its spread , [+] Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) across the United States (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) getty images

Hashtag #CovidIsntOver is trending once again on social media X (formerly known as Twitter) Because, you know, COVID-19 is definitely not over. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is spreading across the United States because that’s what happens when a country doesn’t do much to stop a virus from spreading. In the week from November 4 to November 11, the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations increased by 8.6%, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

During that week, 16,239 such hospitalizations were reported. If you look at the following map of the US from the CDC, several counties are colored orange, meaning they experienced an increase of 20% or more in hospitalizations during that week:

Over the same time period, the number of COVID-19-related emergency room visits increased by 7.1% and the number of COVID-19-related deaths increased by 9.1%. Additionally, the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases increased by 0.1%. All of these numbers moved in the wrong direction during that week and no longer bode well for the upcoming holiday season, assuming you’re not shaped like a ball and have spikes all over you.

Unfortunately, without any real national system for tracking new COVID-19 cases, the US is kind of blind when it comes to SARS-CoV-2 activity. Since emergency room visits and hospitalizations are common at least a week or two after people become infected, an increase in such numbers means an increase in SARS-CoV-2 activity possibly two or perhaps three or four. It happened a week ago. And it’s very hard to stop the ups and downs already happening after the fact, assuming you don’t have a DeLorean car that acts as a time machine. Basing COVID-19 prevention policies solely on hospitalizations and deaths would be like showing people a burning house and saying, “Do you think we need to put some fire sprinklers in this house?” Is?”

These numbers shouldn’t be too surprising since the last three Novembers of 2020 all saw an increase in COVID-19 cases. The arrival of cold and dry weather in the late fall and winter may further facilitate SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Furthermore, with more and more activities taking place indoors, more and more people can interact in closer and closer spaces, sharing their small talk, respiratory droplets, and viruses. Additionally, all travel from the Thanksgiving holiday to New Year’s Day can provide a virus-free ticket to travel across the country.

Now, it is not that the US cannot do anything to reduce the spread and impact of SARS-CoV-2. Scientific studies have shown that wearing a face mask in crowded indoor settings can reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, as I’ve covered forbes, Still, posts on social media with the #CovidIsntOver hashtag are pointing to how face mask wearers are feeling like the only mask wearers:

The CDC explains how improving air purification and ventilation can reduce the risk of COVID-19:

Still, it is unclear how many businesses and other organizations are currently taking such steps to clear up the situation.

Then there have been problems this fall with the roll-out of an updated COVID-19 vaccine, which is targeted toward the recent XBB Omicron subvariant. As I covered, only 14.8% of all adults in the US have received this updated COVID-19 vaccine so far. forbes Last week. Therefore, many people may be walking around with little or no protection against COVID-19.

So, if you want to reduce your risk of getting infected with COVID-19 and long-term COVID or transmitting the virus to others, you can rely on yourself. That’s because the answer to the question, “What is the US doing collectively to prevent another COVID-19 surge this November and December” is probably not much.