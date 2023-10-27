COVID-19 treatment to enter market with hefty price tag

WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 treatment millions of Americans have received for free from the federal government will hit the private market next week with a steep price tag.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is setting the price of a five-day treatment of Paxlovid at $1,390, but Americans can still get the pills at no cost. Laguevrio, a less commonly used COVID-19 treatment made by Merck, will also hit the market next week.

US Health and Human Services officials said Friday that millions of free, taxpayer-funded courses of the pills will remain available at pharmacies, hospitals and doctors’ offices across the country. Once COVID-19 treatments they can receive from the government at their pharmacy or doctor’s office run out, people with private insurance can begin receiving reimbursement for treatments.

The US government initially struck a deal with Pfizer to pay more than $5 billion for 10 million courses of paxlovid in 2021.

Under a new agreement reached last month between Pfizer and the federal government, people without Medicaid, Medicare or Medicare insurance will not have to pay any out-of-pocket costs for the treatment through the end of next year. Pfizer will also provide copay assistance for the treatment through 2028. The Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense and the Indian Health Service will still be able to access Paxlovid, which is held by the government. The government will also get 1 million treatment courses to keep in its stockpile.

Suppliers to pharmacies, doctors’ offices and hospitals can begin ordering treatments from drug companies next week.

“Pfizer is committed to a smooth commercial transition and looks forward to working closely with the U.S. government and health care stakeholders to ensure broad and equitable access to this important medicine for all eligible patients,” the company said in an email statement to The Associated Press. Has been.”

Paxlovid has been used to treat COVID-19 since 2021, but the Food and Drug Administration earlier this year gave it full approval to use it on adults with coronavirus who require hospitalization. or face a higher risk of death. That group typically includes older adults and people with medical conditions such as diabetes, asthma and obesity.

Paxlovid and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, are expected to have full-year revenue of about $12.5 billion.

Merck has not yet confirmed the list price for its LaGavrio treatment, but said in a statement to the AP that it will offer the free treatment even to patients “who, without assistance, otherwise could not afford the product.” Can.”

Associated Press reporter Tom Murphy in Indianapolis contributed to this report.

Source: www.stamfordadvocate.com