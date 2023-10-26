Court postpones Gulf oil lease sale amid lawsuit over endangered whale protection

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The sale of federal Gulf of Mexico oil and gas leases, which had been scheduled for Nov. 8, was delayed by a federal appeals court on Thursday, pending court arguments that could harm an endangered whale species. Were focused on security.

The Biden administration announced the sale in March and originally scheduled it for Sept. 27. But, in August, the administration reduced the area available for leases from 73 million acres (30 million hectares) to 67 million acres (27 million hectares). As part of a plan to protect the endangered Rice’s whale. The changes from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, or BOEM, also include new speed limits and new requirements for personnel on industry vessels in certain leased areas.

Oil and gas companies sued, resulting in an order from a Lake Charles-based federal judge rejecting the changes. The administration appealed to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The appeal court had initially set November 8 as the sale date while the appeal proceedings continued. However, on Thursday the court issued an order delaying the sale until sometime after the case is argued on November 13.

BOEM had adopted reduced area and new rules for lease sales as part of a settlement with environmentalists in efforts to settle a whale-conservation lawsuit filed in federal court in Maryland.

Chevron, Shell Offshore, the American Petroleum Institute and the state of Louisiana sued to reverse the acreage reductions and prevent the inclusion of whale-protection measures in the lease sale provisions. They claimed the administration’s actions violated provisions of the 2022 climate measure — called the Inflation Cut Act — that creates new drilling opportunities in the Gulf as well as broad incentives for clean energy.

Environmental groups involved include Earthjustice.

“We look forward to the opportunity to present our arguments to the Court of Appeal. We will continue to press for restoration of basic measures to prevent harm to critically endangered rice whales,” Earthjustice attorney Steve Mashuda said in an emailed statement.

Thursday’s court delay came as critics of the administration policy spoke out in the Senate hearing. Wyoming Republican Sen. John Barrasso and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, who was a key player in passing the Inflation Reduction Act, both said the administration was too slow in implementing the act’s required lease sales.

Manchin said the administration “surrendered” in the agreement with environmentalists. And Barrasso said the administration is “working to block all future offshore lease sales.”

The administration has faced criticism from the energy industry and environmentalists because it conflicts with competing interests. The five-year plan announced Sept. 29 includes three proposed sales in the Gulf of Mexico — the minimum number the Democratic administration can legally offer if it wants to continue expanding offshore wind development under the 2022 climate bill.

