How to incorporate inheritance into your retirement planning is a big question for a growing number of people, given that an estimated US$84.4 trillion in savings, stocks and assets will pass from Baby Boomers to their heirs and favorite charities by 2025. Will go in the biggest transfer. Generational wealth in history.

Jonas* and Kathleen, a married couple in British Columbia, are the sole beneficiaries of their parents and aunt’s estate, and they expect to inherit more than $1 million over the next 15 years. They are frustrated that legacy planning is not typically part of the retirement planning process and wealth calculators only make the process more difficult. Another point he makes is that it is taboo to talk about money and death.

“It seems wrong, somehow immoral, to talk about receiving an inheritance in the future,” Jonas said. “But these are important conversations that can remove some uncertainty about the future.”

Jonas, 55, and Kathleen, 49, would like to retire in the next five years. He would like to start working less in the next year or two, and when he retires he would like to live out of Canada for at least five months a year. If necessary, he can take on IT consulting projects in retirement, which can easily bring in around $50,000 per year.

Jonas’s current annual income before taxes is $110,000 and Kathleen earns $20,000. Their investments generate approximately $7,200 in dividend income each year, which is automatically reinvested.

jonas

The couple have no children or beneficiaries, are debt free, own a home worth $1.4 million and have just over $1 million in savings. At this point, the couple has directed discretionary savings to first maximize contributions to Jonas’ registered retirement savings plans (as of this year, they have exhausted any remaining contribution room) and then to Kathleen’s tax-free Savings Accounts (TFSAs). As a dual citizen of Canada/United States, Jonas does not have a TFSA because it is a taxable asset in the eyes of the Internal Revenue Service.

Jonas will be entitled to the full Canada Pension Plan benefit when he retires, and Kathleen will qualify for a maximum of about 50 per cent. Both will qualify for old age security.

Their ultimate goal is to spend as much of their accumulated wealth as possible to ensure that they enjoy their lives to the fullest and then leave the remainder for charity.

Their family medical history indicates that they are unlikely to live to a ripe old age, so they will want to plan for each of them to retire by age 85, barring long-term care costs.

The couple’s current monthly expenses are $4,650 and they would like to maintain a retirement net income of at least $5,000 per month (adjusted for annual inflation), closer to $7,000 if possible. They plan to offer their home as short-term rentals when they travel, which could cost $300 to $400 per night.

A planner by nature and in his professional life, Jonas has employed some unconventional strategies to ensure that he and Kathleen are able to enjoy and maintain the life they want in retirement based on reducing the equity in their home. Are capable of.

One strategy is to use their $400,000 home equity line of credit since they are not averse to placing liens on their home that are not collectible until both of them die. The second is to defer annual property tax payments (an option for residents age 55 and older). This will bring him approximately $4,000 per year. Taking out a reverse mortgage can allow them to access more than 50 percent of the home’s value while still living in the home.

If for some reason they do not receive the inheritance, Jonas and Kathleen can sell the house and downsize or rent it out.

“We don’t want to die with 100 percent equity in the house because we have no one to leave it to,” Jonas said.

What do experts say

Experts say Jonas and Kathleen are in a good financial position to fully retire in five years with an after-tax income of $7,000 per month and enjoy the lifestyle they envision.

Based on BC’s tax rates and a net return of just three per cent after inflation over the next 25 years, and not including inheritances, the professional planning software, which also integrates future CPP and OAS payments, shows that They can create their own highly preferred retirement By the time Jonas is 60 to 75, that’s a net income of $7,000 per month in today’s dollars, said Eliot Einarson, a retirement planner at Ottawa-based Exponent Investment Management. Likely to be more active.

“Even after 75, they can hit their goal of $5,000 per month in today’s dollars,” he said, leaving them with no remaining investment account at age 91 for Jonas and age 85 for Kathleen. Will survive.”

Ed Rempel, a fee-for-service financial planner, tax accountant and blogger, said that as long as the couple uses their $400,000 line of credit for spending during retirement (“usually more cost-effective than a reverse mortgage who, given their young age, will probably only provide 20 percent to 40 percent of the value of their home”) or invest (“this option will give them the highest retirement lifestyle”) and within 15 years at least Receive $500,000, they are on their way to their desired retirement.

To include their inheritance in their retirement planning, Rempel recommends only including the amounts they are confident they will receive.

“Use conservative estimates and include how many years from now you think you’ll get it, with the understanding that it’s not guaranteed,” he said.

If he doesn’t get the expected inheritance, Rempel said he will need about $700,000 from his home to live the retirement lifestyle he wants. They can either downsize to a home worth half the value of their current home, or sell and rent for up to $2,500/month.

“At some point selling the house or even downsizing will be enough to leave them with much more money than they have now, and well into their 90s,” Einarson said. “Their personal activity levels will slow down long before their income levels need to adjust.”

*Names have been changed to protect privacy.

