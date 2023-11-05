County wants to attract investment by speeding up construction permits

Nov. 4—Being known as business friendly isn’t enough for Kern government. A new “continuous improvement” initiative focused on local construction permitting aims to make the county California’s most attractive place to invest.

Anyone who has applied to build infrastructure in the county during the past two years will soon be sent a survey, asking how the experience was in terms of speed and customer service.

That information will be used as a sort of benchmark against which to measure success as the county begins to make efficiency-based adjustments such as tracking the progress of applications and adding transparency as they move toward approval.

Already the county government has a reputation among energy developers, at least, as offering a direct path to approval – that there won’t be any hurdles if standards are met. The new effort is expected to extend this to the county public works department, which allows activities such as construction, tenant improvements and grading.

The initiative is being led by a new hire who was known as a process improvement specialist and entrepreneur in the private sector, who is now taking on one of his first assignments as an economic developer in the county government.

In a way, it is a continuation of the county’s years-old goal of instituting a strategy known in the industry as Lean Six Sigma, which is intended to systematically root out waste.

However, the initiative is new because, until now, applications for development projects have not been tracked in a coordinated way, and companies have been given little direction about how quickly their buildings will be allowed to begin construction. May go.

County officials stress that the initiative is not a response to complaints, though they acknowledge there is anecdotal evidence of shortcomings, as are stories of positive experiences.

Michael Turnipseed, a longtime observer of Kern County government, said he has heard developers complain that grading permits that should take only hours to process take months in some cases.

His view was that sometimes the problem lay with county employees who did not have enough experience to move forward as quickly as possible. The danger, he said, is that any delay could hurt the county’s investment and jobs.

“If you want to compete economically with other places, you have to look at other ways of doing things,” he said.

James Zervis, the county’s chief administrative officer, said that before investors commit, they want certainty on how quickly they can expect cash flow from new operations to begin. The way to give them this, he said, is to set standards, including transparency and accountability.

He hopes that when local developers come away happy because they feel they got what they expected from the county, they will tell their friends and business partners, which will lead to additional investment.

When Zervis hired Jim Damien, founder and former CEO of Bakersfield-based business process company Stria LLC, to lead the effort, it was clear it was not about lowering standards but about setting and raising them. Is in.

“We want to be as fast as we can without any shortcuts,” said Damien, who was selected as the county’s chief economic development officer in late June.

“We really have to be the best,” he said.

There will be discussions with other municipalities about how they reach that goal, he said, but the county isn’t following an existing model as much as it wants to change the existing system in ways that produce measurable results. Do it.

Over the next few months they plan to send out anonymous surveys to past and present developer applicants, asking things like how friendly the county staff was on the other side of the phone, and how long it took to reach final approval.

After that, Damian said, the idea is to introduce a system to keep track of how long it takes for applications to go through the entire process. He said developers should be able to log into the county permitting system, check the status of their projects and be told if they need to submit additional information.

Flags should be raised automatically if progress is slow, Damien said, and where there is friction, the county wants to keep an eye on that and see why. He predicted the adjustments would be made throughout most of 2024.

“The data will tell us,” he said. “Everything can be improved.”

