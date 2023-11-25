County shuts down woman's thriving small business with infuriating reason: 'I don't really have a business anymore'

Palm Beach County, Florida, is making commercial vermicomposting illegal, saying it has rights over residents’ garbage.

What is happening?

Mel Corichi originally founded her worm farm and community compost business, Let It Rot, in 2015 in partnership with the Palm Beach County Food Bank to reduce food waste.

She fed expired donations from the food bank to her worms. The worm droppings, or castings, will create fertile soil, which can be used as an eco-friendly fertilizer. This is known as vermicomposting.

Eventually, Corichi began serving local residents who could attend his program. Corichi will pick up trash from its customers’ properties.

However, that all came to a halt recently, when she got a call from the county’s Solid Waste Authority informing her that what she was doing was illegal. It was later forced to cease operations.

“Whether it’s on the street or in your house, if it’s trash, it’s the property of the Solid Waste Authority,” he explained to the Palm Beach Daily News.

The county told Corichi that it burns the county’s organic waste to generate electricity that powers 88,000 local homes.

“Obviously, my small composting operation could impact the county’s ability to do that,” Corichi told the Palm Beach Daily News.

“I don’t really have a business anymore,” she told WPTV.

Why are these vermicomposting rules relevant?

Palm Beach County burns its collected garbage. This type of waste management causes air pollution and releases toxic gases. Meanwhile, one of the safest methods for managing organic waste is vermicomposting.

The result – highly fertile worm feces – provides an alternative to traditional fertilizers and pesticides, which can contaminate soil and water. The effects of fertilizers are often long-term and cumulative. According to Occupational Health and Safety, exposure to fertilizers may increase the risk of developing cancer in adults and children. It can also adversely affect the brain development of the fetus.

What can I do to help with these vermicomposting rules?

Corichi launched a Change.org petition that you can sign asking the county to reconsider its policy.

You can also practice vermicomposting in your backyard, even if you live in Palm Beach County. The Cornell Waste Management Institute has some tips on how to get started.

