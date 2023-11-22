County Council’s clock is ticking to pass 2024 budget, vote set for next week

Time is running out for the Erie County Council to pass next year’s budget.

While the county’s finance director said things were on the right track, the council’s former financial adviser said after reviewing the budget that there was still a lot of work to be done before it could be passed.

The Erie County Council is working to pass a final budget before the end of next week. The County Executive’s administration then presented the budget to the council in October.

The county finance director said the council has spent the past few weeks proposing additions and cuts to the budget.

“Suggestions have been made but there will be no formal movement on these suggestions until next Tuesday when the council gathers to take a final vote on all of these suggestions,” Erie County Finance Director Paul Lichtenwalter said.

Lichtenwalter said the services provided by the county have expanded over the past five years resulting in increases in the general fund and taxes.

Erie County Councilman Andre Horton is expressing concern over the state of the budget, saying the Davis administration has presented a budget that is not balanced.

The council’s former financial adviser said he believed the quality of the budget was not up to the standards of previous years.

“The information is not as available as it used to be. There is no analysis, it does not tell what is new in the budget. I know I found that there are 24 new positions in the court. Joe Maloney, former financial advisor to the Erie County Council, said, OK, you add 24 new positions to the court, that’s going to cost you some money.

The council’s former financial adviser said after reviewing the budget, there were still some key issues they needed to address before December 1.

“Their problem is that there are some things left out of the budget that I think will impact the budget significantly, so they have to deal with that,” Maloney said.

Maloney said this is not a new issue.

“This problem existed last year also and they ignored it. They just shrugged it off and carried it forward and used some of the one-time revenue to balance last year’s budget — well, it hits them this year,” Maloney said.

