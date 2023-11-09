‘Bell Bottom Country’ singer, Lanny Wilson headlined the CMAs last night, winning five awards including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year.

Advertisement

Last night at the Country Music Association Awards (CMA) lanny wilson Truly stole the show, winning five trophies including the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award.

The 31-year-old Louisiana singer dominated the evening at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and took home the awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for her acclaimed record ‘Bell Bottom Country’.

“It’s all I ever wanted to do, it’s the only thing I know how to do.” Wilson said through tears while accepting Entertainer of the Year. “I finally feel like I like country music back.”

Entering the night as the leading nominee with nine nominations, Wilson had already picked up an award before the ABC broadcast began as he and Hardy were nominated for the Musical Event of the Year for their collaboration on ‘Wet in the Truck’. Was declared the winner in The Year category.

Wilson became the top nominee with nine nods, and won an award before the ABC broadcast even began as she and singer Hardy were named winners in the Music Program of the Year category for ‘Wet in the Truck.’ it was done.

Euronews Culture met Wilson earlier this year country2country Music festival in London. Read our full interview with the country music sensation Here,

other winners

Rapper turned singer Jelly Roll also had a significant appearance in Nashville that night, opening the show with his hit ‘Need a Favor’ with surprise guest Wynonna Judd.

Later he K. The ceremony ended with a duet with Michelle on ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’.

In between, Jelly Roll was crowned Best New Artist, and he humorously commented, “There’s something poetic about a 39-year-old winning New Artist of the Year. What’s in front of you is more important than what’s behind you.”

Two-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs won Single of the Year for his cover of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 hit ‘Fast Car’.,

Chapman, who won two Grammy Awards for ‘Fast Car’ in 1989, was not at the ceremony, but said in a statement that “It is truly an honor to have my song recognized 35 years after its debut.”

Continuing CMA traditions, Chris Stapleton claimed Male Vocalist of the Year for the seventh time, Old Dominion won Vocal Group of the Year for the sixth time, and Brothers Osborne won Duo of the Year for the sixth time.

video editor • Theo Farrant

Source