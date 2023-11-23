Country Garden shares, dollar bonds jump on hopes of financial aid

(Bloomberg) — Country Garden Holdings Co. shares and bonds jumped as news that the embattled Chinese builder would create a draft list of companies eligible for financing aid eased concerns over a liquidity crunch.

Most read from Bloomberg

Shares in Hong Kong jumped more than 14%. Its 5.625% dollar bond due 2030 rose 40% to close at 7.1 cents on the dollar on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Developer dollar notes continued to rise on Thursday morning, according to credit traders.

Authorities are taking more forceful steps to end the country’s property crisis, with country gardens expected to be included on the so-called white list, reflecting Beijing’s pivot toward helping troubled builders. Country Garden’s default last month shook investor confidence as it showed few builders would survive the years-long housing market downturn that has battered the economy.

China’s plan “underscores the importance of developers completing projects, and will help reassure suppliers, workers and home buyers amid ongoing financing challenges,” said Chang Wei Liang, strategist at DBS Group Holdings Ltd. “Debt investors may still face the risk of restructuring, but there is some relief if financing helps offset liquidation risks.”

Sino-Ocean Group and CIFI Holdings Group Co., which have missed loan payments, are among the 50 developers on the list, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The regulator is set to finalize the roster and distribute it to banks and other financial institutions within a few days, according to people familiar with the matter.

Country Garden, once the country’s largest builder by contracted sales, reported its biggest sales decline in at least six years in October. The slowdown raised concerns among potential buyers about the ability to complete projects amid a cash crunch. Sales are hovering around one-sixth of their average monthly level in 2021 and 2022.

Read: Country garden sales see biggest decline in years amid cash crunch

While shares have gained more than 30% this month, it remains a penny stock with prices below HK$1. At their peak in 2018, they were worth more than HK$17. The gains in November reflect a broader bullish trend in developer stocks, amid signs that support for the sector is broadening.

A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of Chinese developers jumped more than 5% on Thursday, bringing gains this month to nearly 14%.

“Most developers in China face a liquidity rather than a solvency crisis, meaning they can survive if the government provides sufficient fiscal cash flow,” said Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis in Hong Kong.

–With assistance from Alice Huang and April Ma.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com