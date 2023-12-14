Country Garden pays off yuan bonds, sells stake to ease concerns

(Bloomberg) — Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co. took steps to ease concerns after a dollar bond default in October, paying off a yuan note ahead of time and lending to a mall operator to help restructure offshore debt. Sold the stake.

Most read from Bloomberg

The embattled builder’s onshore unit, Country Garden Real Estate Group Co, repaid in full an 800 million yuan ($111 million) bond with a put option that expired on Wednesday, it said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. It also sold a 3.07 billion yuan investment in Zhuhai Wanda Commercial Management Group Co. to raise cash for debt restructuring.

The latest moves by China’s former top developer, one of the world’s most indebted builders, brought a sense of relief to investors and sent the country’s property stocks soaring. They also came hot on the heels of a top housing official’s pledge to avoid a series of loan defaults by developers, a comment that was one of the strongest commitments yet to ease the industry’s unprecedented cash crunch.

“The group is actively addressing periodic liquidity pressures,” Country Garden said in its statement explaining the sale of its stake in Zhuhai Wanda. “It is actively seeking a comprehensive solution to fully address the existing offshore credit risks,” the company said.

Country Garden shares rose as much as 9% in Hong Kong on Thursday morning, but the gain narrowed to 5.2%. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of Chinese developer shares jumped nearly 3% earlier.

Guangdong-based Country Garden overtook rival China Evergrande Group as the epicenter of the property crisis after its October default. Its potential debt workout, which promises to be one of the largest restructuring exercises in the world’s No. 2 economy, is also attracting close scrutiny.

After the latest yuan note repayment, Country Garden has about $13 billion of bonds outstanding, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

At least several yuan note holders received payments Thursday morning, said the people familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity to discuss private matters.

Chinese policymakers have stepped up efforts in recent months to stem a housing slump and ease developers’ funding problems, in a bid to prevent the crisis from spreading infections and further weakening an already weak economic recovery. . Authorities expanded the industry rescue campaign by considering a tentative list of 50 developers eligible for financing and an unprecedented proposal to allow banks to offer unsecured loans to qualified builders, among other measures.

Home sales have declined in 18 of the last 22 months. Construction delays, falling prices and company defaults have buyers on edge.

Country Garden is selling its 1.79% stake in mall operator Zhuhai Wanda, owned by Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin’s Dalian Wanda Group Co., to parties related to Wanda Group. The developer said it would use the proceeds for offshore restructuring.

Run by Yang Huiyan, one of China’s richest women, the country garden’s sheer size has made it vital to the economy, where the property market, along with related industries, accounts for about 20% of GDP. Along with Evergrande, whose default in 2021 opened the door to record non-payment from other builders, it has become a symbol of the country’s broader real estate crisis.

–With assistance from Philip Glaman and Alice Huang.

(Updates with share prices and more details)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com