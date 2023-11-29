Counterpoint Launches New AI Powered Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (CPAI)

San Diego, November 29, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Counterpoint Funds, a quantitative mutual fund and ETF provider specializing in systematic diversification strategies, today announced the launch of the Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF. CPAI seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in individual stocks that have exposure to multiple factors and are among the highest ranking stocks as determined by quantitative models and artificial intelligence.

Joseph Engelberg, Ph.D. said, “We are pleased and excited to offer a long-dated equity ETF that is revolutionary in its use of advanced artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust factor exposures based on changing market conditions.” and Chief Research Officer at Counterpoint Funds. “This highlights CPAI’s ability to take advantage of a wide range of market environments as it is not based on a traditional static single or multi-factor-based approach to investing.”

The Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF fund is composed of multiple quantitative machine learning models to score and select the highest ranked US stocks of all market capitalizations with a focus on small- and mid-caps. The fund leverages advanced artificial intelligence technologies to dynamically adjust exposure to various factors for superior performance relative to the market. CPAI aims to provide exposure to stocks with the highest expected returns, where factor exposures are dynamic based on factor interaction effects and changes in market conditions.

Mr. Engelberg said, “As advisors are seeking greater equity diversification, we believe the Counterpoint Quantitative Equity Fund will be a welcome addition to investors seeking total returns and capital appreciation.”

About Counterpoint Fund

Counterpoint Funds is a defensive, systematic and research-driven mutual fund and ETF provider with 5 funds and over $1.5 billion of assets under management. Counterpoint focuses on offering defensive fixed income and equity diversification strategies designed to drive portfolio performance over the long term. Counterpoint’s mutual funds and ETFs employ quantitative investment strategies that base asset allocation and security selection decisions on academic research and statistical analysis. Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC, is located at: 12760 High Bluff Drive, Suite 280, San Diego, CA 92130. Phone Number: 858-771-4000

Not FDIC insured – value may decrease – no bank guarantee

Important Risk Information

Investing in Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal, and may not be suitable for all investors. The fund is new with limited history of operations. There is no assurance that the Fund’s strategy of allocating assets will achieve its investment objectives. To the extent that authorized participants (APs) exit the business or are unable to proceed with creation or redemption orders, Fund shares may be more likely to trade at a premium or discount to the net asset value and possibly suffer a trading halt. Or may face delisting. Issuers of securities and other instruments may not be able to pay principal and interest when due. The value of the fund’s net assets fluctuates due to fluctuations in the value of equity securities held by the fund. You should consider how your investment in shares will be taxed and consult your tax professional about the tax consequences of investing in shares.

The Fund is structured as an ETF and is subject to risks, including market price variations, trading issues and not being individually redeemable. ETF investments include advisory and other expenses that will be paid indirectly by the fund. The Adviser’s decisions regarding the growth, value or potential appreciation of an investment may prove incorrect or fail to produce the desired results, which could adversely affect the Fund’s performance and cause it to underperform relative to its benchmark. , or may not recover your investment. Target. Like any quantitative analysis, the Adviser’s investment models carry the risk that the model used may be based on one or more incorrect assumptions. Rapidly changing and unpredictable market dynamics may reduce the short-term effectiveness of the model and adversely affect the securities selected for the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Fund will be successful in all or any market conditions.

index definitions

The S&P 1000® Index is a composite index that consists of small- and mid-cap stocks issued in the United States and contains the same securities as the S&P 400 and S&P 600 indexes. The S&P 400 Index is a portfolio composed of four hundred common stocks that are considered representative of the mid-cap market. The S&P 600 Index is a portfolio composed of six hundred common stocks, considered representative of the small-cap market.

There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses. Important information about the funds is available in their prospectuses, which can be obtained at counterpointfunds.com or by calling 844-273-8637. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of funds managed by Counterpoint Mutual Funds. The Counterpoint Funds fund family is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Counterpoint Funds, LLC is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC member FINRA,SIPC,

7991-NLD-11/28/2023

