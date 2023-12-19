Counterfeit postage stamp discounts are deceiving online shoppers: Who knows?

Just as you’re struggling to send those last-minute holiday cards, perhaps along with a last-minute gift card to a favorite store or restaurant, we’re being warned of another scam.

Well, wait for it. Have you ever heard about postage stamp scam?

seriously?

Strangely, according to a December alert from the Better Business Bureau, a growing number of consumers are complaining that they are being run over by fraudulent websites selling counterfeit postage stamps at bargain prices.

I guess this shouldn’t be so surprising since consumer watchdogs told us to expect a flood of counterfeit websites at the start of the season. Fake sites aim to defraud consumers by offering great bargains. What you get can range from counterfeit goods to strange items in a box, like cheap 3D glasses instead of the stuff you ordered. Or you might spend money and get nothing.

Shoppers need to beware as crooks will impersonate big-name brands while mirroring the look and design of legitimate sites like Lululemon.

We’re also seeing websites impersonating the United States Postal Service.

‘Can I buy stamps online?’ Google search for can trick you

Fraudsters know that when consumers are in a hurry and don’t have time to go to a store or post office, they will search Google to find all types of items being sold online, including holiday stamps.

According to the BBB warning, “After a quick Google search for tickets, you click on a link that advertises 50% off tickets.”

But, again, it should come as no surprise, the US Postal Service is not offering any half-off sales on stamps. Instead, the U.S. Postal Service is raising the price of its First Class Forever stamps from 66 cents to 68 cents, effective Jan. 21.

Still, scammers are hoping that when you see a deal online you’ll suspend reality a bit and think, ‘Wow, I just got a great deal even though I didn’t have any time to go to the post office.’ ‘

So you buy the ticket. You enter your personal information and credit card details.

“Later, you’ll notice that your credit card was charged by someone’s PayPal account – not by USPS,” the BBB warns.

When you try to contact the customer service department, you may get an email back from a scammer impersonating someone from the post office.

One consumer told BBB: “I called my bank and then emailed the help line listed on the page about canceling my order. I received an email from [email protected] saying I was being refunded. However, that pending refund transaction later disappeared from my credit card account.

How can you tell if new stamps are fake?

The most frequently counterfeited stamp usually features the American flag.

But Andrea Avery, assistant inspector in charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, noted in a YouTube video that counterfeiters are also using other stamp designs, adding that one seizure included batches of the more colorful patriotic spiral or starburst stamps. These postage stamps were initially issued in 2016.

I saw an offer online for 100 Spiral Forever USA stamps, the stamps with a gold star in the middle of the design, selling for $29.99 – which equates to about 30 cents per stamp at the time when a Forever stamp costs what it does now. Is 66 cents.

The Forever Stamp purchased years ago, even if you paid very little for it, can now be used to send a one-ounce letter. This is true no matter how high the price of a stamp may rise in the future. this is forever.

The first Forever stamp was issued in April 2007 and features an image of the Liberty Bell.

One consumer reported to the BBB: “I ordered postage stamps online. They don’t work and if you look closely at them, they are not legitimate.”

The U.S. Postal Service issued an alert in July warning consumers to beware of counterfeit stamps, saying there had been an increase in the number of counterfeit stamps sold from online platforms. Other warnings about counterfeit tickets were also issued during the 2021 holiday season.

According to a 2023 alert from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, “Scammers sell counterfeit stamps through third-party sellers on social media marketplaces, e-commerce sites, and other websites.”

Online promotions may offer counterfeit tickets at 20% to 50% below their face value.

It is best to purchase stamps from the Post Office or from approved vendors, which may include legitimate “big box” or warehouse retailers that may offer extremely small but legitimate discounts on postage stamps through resale agreements with the U.S. Postal Service.

If you are unable to get to the post office, major retailers like Kroger, CVS and Walgreens also sell books of stamps.

Costco Wholesale had 100 tickets – five books of 20 tickets – listed online for $65.75. That’s a total savings of 25 percent for the Forever stamps, which cost 66 cents each. You’re saving a quarter. Shipping and handling included. Tickets are also sold at shops.

Tips to avoid stamp scams are similar to those for avoiding other online shopping scams: Check the website’s URL for slightly misspelled words or other red flags of a fake site. Be extremely wary of deals you see promoted on social media.

One final tip that will stick forever: Keep in mind that some deals are really, really good.

