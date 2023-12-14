Counterfeit $10, $50 bills surfaced in Seminole County with possible ties to organized crime

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA – Seminole County deputies said they are investigating after a man went door-to-door at a strip mall Tuesday paying for various inexpensive items with counterfeit $50 bills and withdrawing real money.

At one time, at least five businesses were targeted, including a pizza parlor, a hair salon, a pet store, and a smoke shop. Employees at each of those stores said the woman, who gave the pizza parlor her name “Savannah,” spent only a few minutes at each business, paid and walked out as quickly as possible.

The woman – and a man who was waiting for her outside – might have escaped unnoticed if a bar employee had not questioned why she had not returned to get the mozzarella sticks she had paid for.

,[A coworker] She came back and said, ‘Can I see that $50 bill?’ I think maybe it’s fake,” the cashier, who asked not to be identified, recalled.

The marking pen used to identify counterfeit cash marked the bill as authentic, but a banker sitting at the bar noticed that there were several things wrong with it.

“There were no watermarks on it,” explained the cashier. “When you put it up to the light, and we compared it to other [$50 bill]You can definitely see the difference for sure.”

Thanks to his quick thinking, the bar owner was able to capture security camera video of the two and called deputies.

The owner said detectives told him they had recently received other calls about counterfeit cash in the area, but no one could provide a picture of the customers who had issued it. The Bar video was his first success.

“At first I wasn’t going to do anything,” the bar owner said. “I think, ‘Oh, OK, it’s $50, let it go,’ but when they’re hurting almost every business, God knows how much money they’re making a week.”

He said deputies had told him they believed the pair were linked to an organized crime network, which is why he also asked to withhold his name from this report.

WFTV was able to examine a counterfeit $10 bill left at a neighboring Boost Mobile store last week, which employees said had the same quality as a counterfeit $50. At first glance, the bill seemed ordinary.

Upon closer inspection it was found that the bill was in bad shape, as if the bill was old. Hamilton’s drawing was darker, and the ink less crisp, especially around the yellow safety markings. The ink on the paper was also flat rather than lightly textured like real bills.

Employees at several businesses said the counterfeit $50 was slightly smaller than the real bill.

Seminole County representatives, prompted by Barr’s call, provided a police report and confirmed an investigation was underway, but did not confirm any details.

Spokesman Bob Keeling said, “We are investigating multiple cases in that area… There are some aspects of the investigation that we cannot confirm at this time.” “We are actively following leads.”

They also would not confirm whether the Secret Service was called, which is the agency that typically investigates counterfeit cash.

The bar owner said he hopes his video will help jail those involved in counterfeiting money.

“It’s kind of disappointing that they’re going around — and businesses are struggling anyway — and they’re just going around and decimating all these businesses,” he said.

