Councilwoman Mercedes Narcisse: NYC needs outreach for CDFI small business financing

by Mary Alice Miller

Mercedes Narcisse is the NYC Council representative for the Greater Canarsie area, but she was once a small business owner. “From my days as a small business owner, I have always understood the challenges and aspirations that entrepreneurs face every day. The essence of our city’s vibrancy and resiliency lies in the hands of these businesses that reflect the spirit and ingenuity of our community,” Narcisse said.

Years later, Narcisse learned that she could get help from community development financial institutions (CDFIs) to sustain her business. To help other small businesses, Narcisse became the lead sponsor of a bill that would require the Department of Small Business Services (SBS) to create a directory of local CDFIs and a web portal that would allow local CDFIs to access the information they provide. Will allow publishing of information about services. and the communities they serve.

The bill, passed in the City Council earlier this year and awaiting Mayor Adams’ signature, allows SBS to reach out to small businesses and minority- and women-owned businesses to increase awareness of the types and types of services provided by local CDFIs. Will also be required. They provide loans.

“By streamlining access to critical financial resources, we are not only supporting businesses; We’re fueling dreams, creating jobs, and strengthening the economic backbone of the city. I’m on the other side, navigating the maze of resources and yearning for clarity,” Narcisse said. “This bill, at its core, is an effort to ensure that no entrepreneur feels lost or unsupported.”

CDFIs are banks, credit unions, loan funds, microloan funds or venture capital providers. CDFIs help families finance their first home, assist community residents in starting businesses, and invest in local health centers, schools or community centers. CDFIs strive to promote economic opportunity and revitalize neighborhoods, including low-income communities, across the country by providing access to basic financial services, affordable loans, and investment capital.

A report by the Center for an Urban Future titled “Promoting Minority and Immigrant Owned Businesses by Expanding CDFIs” gave an overview of the availability and depth of need for services that CDFIs can provide for small businesses.

“Although New York City is home to dozens of excellent small business development organizations, a handful of nonprofit CDFIs across the five boroughs stand out for their unique ability to connect the city’s smallest, most vulnerable businesses with access to capital and technical assistance. CDFIs have built trust with immigrant and minority-owned businesses and are often the only place first-time and small-scale entrepreneurs can get financing. Indeed, when thousands of minority and immigrant-owned businesses in New York were unable to access the federal Paycheck Protection Program through traditional banks or take advantage of the city’s emergency grant program for small businesses, CDFIs filled that void by providing a financial lifeline. Filled up. Companies with multiple risks.

“The problem is that CDFIs serve only a small portion of the businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs who can benefit from affordable loans and business advisory services. Our research shows that most nonprofit CDFIs in the city make no more than a few hundred loans each year, with some CDFIs closing in on less than two dozen. That’s a drop in the bucket — and a missed opportunity in a city home to more than 64,500 minority-owned employer businesses and thousands of micro-entrepreneurs, most of whom face enormous difficulty accessing capital .

“There are approximately 36 CDFIs in New York City that focus on small business lending, with only 10 to 12 providing a minimum of 50 loans per year and the maximum number of loans provided by more active institutions being less than 350 per year.” Is. With this bill, we are going to ensure that all small business owners in our community are exposed to the opportunities that CDFIs are committed to doing and providing.

For example, the Business Outreach Center Network (BOCNet) made 187 new or refinanced loans in 2021. Brooklyn Cooperative Federal Credit Union, with branches in Bushwick and Bedford-Stuyvesant, makes about 100 new small business loans each year, with loans only up to $500,000 annually. Accompany Capital made 319 new small business loans in 2021, totaling $7.2 million. The Greater Jamaica Development Corporation’s Southeast Queens Capital Access Program makes only 10 to 30 small business loans in a typical year.

Overall, CDFIs account for only 0.4 percent of all small business loan originations in New York City annually. Although CDFI access is similarly limited in other parts of the country, data shows that New York’s CDFIs lend significantly less money than those in other major US cities. CDFIs loaned $138.3 million to businesses in the five boroughs of New York City in 2017, compared with $210.3 million in Los Angeles County and $235.2 million in Cook County, Illinois, where Chicago is located.

According to the NYS CDFI Coalition, New York State is served by more than 80 CDFIs. A search of the CDFI fund database found several CDFI award winners based in Brooklyn: Brooklyn Cooperative Federal Credit Union, Brooklyn Alliance Capital, Inc., Brooklyn Economic Development Corporation, BOC Capital Corporation, CAMBA Economic Development Corporation, Carver Federal Savings Bank, and Concord. Federal Credit Union. Not all parts of Brooklyn are in these CDFI catchment areas.

CDFIs can offer microloans of $10,000 to small businesses. The most common loans are between $25-50,000. Because of capacity, loans up to $250,000 are less common. The loan can be used for business-related purposes such as purchasing inventory or upgrading the small business’s physical space.

“Small business is the backbone of our community, yet we are not fully supported. As we continue to recover our economy following the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that we support economic growth and provide the tools and resources needed to support small businesses. I am eager to ensure that all small businesses in our city get the support they need to stay in business. We cannot afford to have any more businesses close,” Narcisse said. “We have a deep responsibility to reinvigorate our small businesses, the heartbeat of our city. My bill is a commitment to ensuring that as we rebuild, every entrepreneur, every local store, and every innovative startup gets the foundation and support they rightly deserve. Let’s come together to fulfill the dreams of every New Yorker who wants to create, innovate and progress.”

Source: ourtimepress.com