Nov. 26—The Ironton City Council met Monday instead of Thursday this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

And it was a short meeting, only five minutes from invitation to adjournment.

Councilman Jacob Hawk moderated the meeting, as Chairman Chris Haney was absent. The city charter states that whoever comes second in the election, in this example the election of 2109, takes the position of chairman and he passes to Hawk.

Hawke said, “So, this may be my last time chairing.” “I came third in the recent election.”

But he got a chance to attend the city council’s shortest meeting ever.

“I think it was as long as it needed to be,” he said, laughing.

The reason for the short meeting was that there were only two items on the agenda and no one from the community was present to speak if they wished.

The minutes of the previous meeting and the Finance Committee were approved and accepted and then included in the agenda.

-The first item on the agenda is to increase rents for suites within the Ironton City Center. – The rent for Suite No. 144 (Patrick Insurance Agency) and 145 (Travel Dreamz Travel Agency) is currently $235 per month. Starting January 1, it will reach $397. It will increase to $315 on January 1, 2025. On January 1, 2026, it will rise to $397 and on January 1, 2027, it will rise to $477.50. – Suite No. 146 (Morford Law Offices, rent will be $502 starting January 1. On January 1, 2025, it will increase to $652. On January 1, 2026, it will increase to $805 and on January 1, 2027, it will increase to $955 . – Suite No. 148, which is vacant, the rent will be $235 starting on January 1, 2024. On January 1, 2025, it will increase to $315. On January 1, 2026, it will increase to $397 and on January 1, 2027 , it will increase to $477.50. – Suite No. 150 (Adult Parole Authority), rent will be $302 starting January 1, 2024. It will increase to $396 on January 1, 2025. It will increase to $487 on January 1, 2026 and It will increase to $581 on January 1, 2027.

The ordinance had the first of three readings. Once it is read a third time, council members can vote on it.

With only five of the seven members of the council present, there was no majority present to declare the emergency and have it read three times before it came up for a vote at the meeting.

“If we had voted on it and it didn’t have a supermajority, it would have jeopardized the passage of the legislation,” Hawke said.

-The next item on the agenda was a resolution authorizing the City to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization, which serves as the lead applicant entity for Ohio Appalachian Community Grant state grants. The CAO will manage any grants from the agency and the city, as subrecipient, will use the funds for improvement projects such as proposed trails, riverfront and downtown development activities.

It was approved.

The next meeting will be held on December 1 at 6 pm and is an organizational meeting.

Councilman Craig Harvey said the mayor and new council members are sworn in at organizational meetings.

There is a new councilman, Robbie Brown, who won with 1,528 votes. Other winners in the race for three seats were incumbent Chris Haney who retained his seat with 1,924 votes and incumbent Jacob Hawke who received 1,378 votes.

“Anything the council is responsible for, like finance director, clerk, city solicitor, we vote on it,” Harvey said. “It convenes the council.”

This was the final meeting for incumbent Mike Pierce who finished fourth in the recent election with 1,253 votes.

Harvey thanked Pierce for his service over the past four years.

“It is a pleasure to meet you and you have served the citizens well,” he said. “You have really been an asset to this council.”

Pierce thanked him.

“I enjoyed it,” he said. “And I appreciate everything you guys have done for me.”

Source: www.bing.com