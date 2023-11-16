Council recognized golf team, city finance director during Tuesday’s meeting

The Plainview City Council celebrated the retirement of a longtime city employee and Wayland Baptist University’s national champion team.

During a regular meeting Tuesday night, special certificates were presented to Sarian Beversdorf and the WBU Men’s Golf Team.

The golf team won its first NCCAA Men’s Golf National Championship in October. Team members in attendance Tuesday included Zane Welborn, Benjamin Lubker, Sacha Brendel, Vlastimil Miller and Carson Grounder, along with their coach Tom Harp, a Plainview firefighter.

Mayor Charles Starnes read a special proclamation declaring November 14, 2023, as WBU Men’s Golf Day in Plainview.

The team earned a three-day cumulative score of 885 at the tournament in Florida. Coach Harp was also named NCCAA Coach of the Year.

Other members of the team who were not in attendance included: Zachary Fieldhouse, Leonard LeBrun and Jay Nathwani.

Beversdorf was recognized during Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting before a special retirement reception in his honor Wednesday afternoon.

More than half of Beversdorf’s 40-year career has been spent in local government and he worked for the city of Plainview for more than 13 years as finance director. He started his career with Plainview on 1 July 2010.

“We want to publicly recognize his devotion to duty and commend him for the way he has discharged his responsibilities,” Starnes said in a special proclamation presented for the occasion. He received a standing ovation after the recognition.

Beversdorf was joined Tuesday night by her husband, Marcus (himself a former city employee), and his family.

City Manager Jeffrey Snyder shared a few words of thanks to Beversdorf for his service to the city.

“Sarian, thank you. I can always count on you,” he said. “Through everything we went through, you were always willing to lend your shoulder to make things happen. Many people don’t know a lot of the things you took care of behind the scenes. You really created an environment where we could do things like bond elections and construction projects because the financial integrity was there and the confidence was there.

Following his address, Beversdorf shared his words of thanks and praise for the city. He credited the city’s progress to team effort.

Beversdorf’s next chapter includes spending time with her grandchildren here in Plainview. “I’ll still be around,” she said before leaving the stage Tuesday.

Source: www.bing.com