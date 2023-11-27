Council Post: Three tips to avoid big misbets in disruptive technologies

VP, AI Strategy and Innovation, Schneider Electric.

I graduated from the Management and Technology dual degree program at the University of Pennsylvania, meaning we combined an engineering degree from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences with a business degree (electrical engineering and strategic management in my case) from the Wharton School. added up.

I am reminded of countless case studies of how costly, how deadly, and how political (i.e., head-spinning) “big misbets” or “delays” in adopting innovation and disruptive technologies can be, not only in corporate environments but Even in startup. And governments.

After nearly three decades and many tech companies and roles, I can only sympathize with this assessment. Includes some examples from my own history and client base (no need to name names, of course).

• A leading tech firm went bankrupt because it did not foresee the iPhone revolution or could not make difficult decisions to meet consumer demand for apps (software).

• A giant consulting firm invested billions in the wrong AI solution, refused to see the investment in the wrong technology as a sunk cost, ignored leading solutions in the field, and had to lay off thousands of employees.

• Another major consulting firm partnered with a software company and turned others away for reasons of political/personal ties, resulting in the loss of billions of dollars of business.

And the list goes on…

How can technology leaders avoid such a huge misstep?

After 25 years in innovation and disruptive technologies in both management consulting (Capgemini, EY and Accenture) and technology (Motorola, Microsoft and now Schneider Electric), I think I can offer some suggestions.

• Partner with big tech players starting from R&D and engineering, then follow the product life cycle to sales and after sales (customer success): By becoming one of these companies’ “early-access customers” or partners, technology leaders can experiment with and learn cutting-edge technologies for free before their competitors. Early-access programs (EAPs) also offer the opportunity to provide feedback on product roadmaps and go-to-market strategy (for example, pricing), so anyone can influence their strategy early on. Starting such partnerships after “General Availability” (aka GA) is certainly nice but not that effective. In fact, it’s too late: at this point, the customer/partner pipeline of the new technology is already full – with people who were willing to take some risks with the beta product before you. Partnering across the entire product life cycle brings a lot of benefits like funding, marketing/PR, co-engineering and more, while avoiding big missteps with minimal investment.

• If necessary, take difficult decisions and move on: If you find that you have made the wrong bet in technology, the healthiest option for business is to treat all investments to date as sunk costs and invest as quickly as possible. Of course, this could mean some unpleasant leadership changes and restructuring. However, the longer such “difficult decisions” are delayed in corporate life, the more costly the consequences will be for the business and employees of that organization. In short, stop big bad bets as soon as you recognize them.

• Have a dedicated innovation team And Enable Innovation for All: It’s great to partner with providers from leading technology companies early on or move forward when making bad bets, but who will enable both? A dedicated applied research and innovation team will allow companies to continuously scan for the “right” bets. However, in today’s world, with GenAI, responsible AI, sustainable AI, etc. all moving at lightning speed, it is not realistic to expect a team (be it big or small) to be adept at everything. Will remain on top. Therefore, it is essential to enable employees to become innovation evangelists and champions. This means that any employee with enough interest and curiosity should be able to access, play with, and feedback loop to provide insight on their findings into new technologies.

In short, big missteps or delays in adopting new technologies can be very costly. The “cost” could be anywhere from billions in lost revenue/profits to simply being wiped out. To minimize risk, partner from the beginning, step up when necessary, and have a dedicated team with a workforce capable of innovation.

Wishing you a happy, innovative 2024 – full of true big bets!

