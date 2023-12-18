Council Post: Navigating modern supply chains: vulnerabilities, innovation and the ESG imperative

Brian Enright is the CEO and Managing Director of DP World America,

In an era of global disruption – be it pandemics, geopolitical tensions, natural disasters or climate emergencies – the vulnerabilities of supply chains have come into the spotlight. But while these challenges have exposed liabilities, they have also paved the way for innovation and strategic recalibration.

“Supply chain leaders now find themselves in an unfamiliar position: They have the attention of top management and the mandate to make real change,” says McKinsey.

Supply chain leaders have been presented with a rare opportunity to reimagine and future-proof their supply chains. And they can do this by identifying a trio of new priorities – sustainability, flexibility and efficiency – and gradually combining them with the classic principles of cost, quality and service.

Development of supply chain dynamics

When it comes to sustainability, flexibility and efficiency, organizations are hearing the message loud and clear. The MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics found that the overall importance of supply chain sustainability is trending upward among 3,300 global supply chain professionals surveyed for its 2022 Supply Chain Sustainability Report.

And this is no surprise, given that supply chain pain points have changed today. Recent insights from a supply chain dive in collaboration with my company revealed that the No. 1 supply chain concern facing organizations today isn’t just keeping costs down or ensuring quality; It’s the irregular fluctuations of supply and demand that keep business leaders awake At night, there is a need to adapt quickly to change, meet ESG expectations, grapple with regulatory and compliance challenges, and manage cost considerations.

This reflects what we are seeing in the market: In light of these changes, our customers are realigning their supply chains to be more robust, sustainable and efficient.

Case in point: Significant growth in supply chain optimization initiatives. In fact, Supply Chain Dive also reports that more than 60% of survey participants are taking measures such as shortening transportation routes, streamlining deliveries, and fine-tuning inventory levels to further their ESG objectives.

Embracing the Nearshore: A Glimpse of the Future?

An example of this is “nearshore”. For those unaware, it refers to the practice of moving goods, services or operations to locations closer to their final destination. Shorter transportation times reduce fuel use and carbon emissions, helping to reduce environmental impact. A great example of this comes from my company’s collaboration with a multinational food and beverage company.

During the turmoil of the pandemic, which disrupted supply chains around the world, my team set up a regional distribution center in the Dominican Republic. By establishing a regional hub, the snack giant was able to import its goods from Mexico, Peru and the UK for distribution in the Caribbean. This helped reduce transit times, optimize product shipments, and cut carbon emissions.

It’s a sign that perhaps the supply chain world is ready for change, with supply chain leaders expecting tangible results like carbon reductions, cost savings and increased efficiency.

ESG paradigm in vendor selection

Over the past few years, we have seen a clear shift in vendor valuation. Companies are no longer just focusing on cost-effectiveness; Instead, they are evaluating the environmental impact of their suppliers and taking a closer look at their vendor relationships. Service providers that can prove an eco-friendly edge – such as tangible carbon reductions through the adoption of renewable energy, or operational enhancements that boost efficiency and productivity – may gain an advantage in the selection process.

This is not mere speculation; Supply Chain Dive’s report echoes this finding, with 84% of supply chain executives saying they would value a potential partner’s decarbonization and sustainability credentials to be “extremely or very influential” in their selection processes.

Customers are also looking to reduce touchpoints across the entire supply chain by partnering with end-to-end service providers. More than a third (37%) of respondents to the report claimed to have condensed their vendor lists to streamline operations and ensure comprehensive data sets. This strategy is set to gain even greater importance as companies step up their commitments to decarbonization and ESG objectives.

The logic is clear: a streamlined, end-to-end supply chain service can ensure not only smooth operations, but also holistic data sets – as companies ambitiously move toward their ESG commitments.

learning from clean energy

We can look to the clean energy industry as a barometer of the future. Growing concerns about climate change and energy security are driving the shift toward green solutions. The International Energy Agency estimates that the share of the renewable energy mix is ​​projected to grow by 10 percentage points over the forecast period, reaching 38% in 2027.

But the deployment of these solutions – which include solar panels, wind turbines and batteries for electric vehicles and grid storage – depends on the availability of their components, which are already facing increasing demand.

In the clean-energy sector, I have seen growing concern about the decline in domestic supply chain resilience due to rising demand. To address this, in 2022, the US Department of Energy released a report outlining a “Strategy to Secure the Supply Chain for a Strong Clean Energy Transition.” In response, manufacturers are doubling down on ensuring uninterrupted access to critical components and materials.

Conclusion: The beginning of a new supply chain era

The supply chain industry is at a critical crossroads, with the challenges of global disruption pointing to areas that need improvement. Yet, these disruptions have also lit the way for change. As organizations shift their focus toward sustainability, flexibility, and efficiency, we see them guided by a renewed sense of purpose.

The changing landscape shows the promise of an evolving supply chain; Which not only meets traditional goals but also boldly addresses environmental, social and governance objectives. The forward momentum we are seeing in areas like clean energy is a testament to the potential of this transformation. As organizations continue to adapt, partner and innovate, they are paving a path towards a more sustainable, resilient and efficient future for all stakeholders involved.

