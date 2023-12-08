Council Post: 'Move fast and break things' doesn't apply to AI

group chief executive Kin + Carta EuropeProviding end-to-end digital services for the world’s leading businesses.

getty

Artificial intelligence (specifically, generic AI) is currently the dominant trend in technology discussion. AI has taken over blockchain and the metaverse on the hype cycle, with no signs of going away any time soon.

While AI has existed in some form since the 1950s, recent breakthroughs have radically expanded its capabilities. Technology is set to shape the future of the global economy in the coming decades.

So, while there were no murmurs about generic AI in business circles as recently as nine months ago, the conversation is rapidly reaching a fever pitch. There is a lot of optimism about its potential. But it is driven by a sense of unease.

AI-reducing anxiety

As the profile of AI has grown, so have the concerns of business leaders. A recent Kin + Carta study found that while AI and machine learning are the number one priority for future investment, 19% of senior leaders also cited it as their biggest source of concern.

This is understandable given the uncertainty created by rapidly evolving technologies. The pace of change makes it very difficult for business leaders to decide how to best handle AI implementation, so it has become a catalyst for concern.

Given the urgency surrounding generative AI, those looking for a first-mover advantage or those who fear being left behind may be tempted to adopt the “move fast and break things” mantra. Are. After all, it’s long been a staple of Silicon Valley culture. But it would be a mistake to follow it in this instance.

As Demis Hassabis, co-founder of DeepMind Technologies, explained on the eve of the UK AI Safety Summit, “…’move fast and break things’ worked to build big tech companies providing great services But AI is too important a technology to do it that way.”

The disruptive potential of AI dictates that any rollout must be handled carefully. A clear vision, solid strategy, deliberate experimentation and calculated risk taking should be the basis of implementation. Leaders must deal with the paradox of speed to gain competitive advantage while moving slow to minimize risks.

Laying the foundation for AI

An effective AI rollout must be based on a solid data foundation. Consider the analogy of building a house – you won’t start digging right away. You need to lay the groundwork first. You need to plan, consult structural engineers, involve site visitors, commission architectural drawings and have building control.

These are all the necessary tasks that need to be completed before laying the brick. But once that happens, confidence in the build skyrockets because there is a clear process to follow.

Going slow to go fast also applies to AI. Developing a strategy for AI requires deep expertise and first-class analysis of organizational data. This involves getting a holistic view of the data within an organization, understanding what elements may have inherent bias and lead to inaccurate insights and building a picture of the level of automation that can improve operational efficiency.

For example, the large insurance provider we worked with wanted to use their data to better understand customer needs and behavior. Doing this effectively at scale requires advanced AI capabilities. Therefore, he needed to establish his own data base. It achieved this by building a modern data platform on the cloud, moving away from legacy stacks that hinder analytical progress.

While scale and cost are the main focus for many migrations, the toolkit that the cloud unlocks is broad and often has overlooked benefits – from governance to automation, open-source tooling and artificial intelligence.

pull it all together

Before rolling out AI, it is important to secure inter-departmental buy-in. Ensuring that representatives from across the organization participate in developing the strategy is another safeguard against overlooking mission-critical information. It also reduces the possibility of encountering unexpected obstacles or consequences during construction.

To help reduce anxiety, you need to tighten up your policies and procedures. This is new for everyone. Form a cross-functional group to govern. Run small pilots to test policies and see where weaknesses may lie, test for unintended consequences and then, based on the results, update policies and roll-out on a wider scale.

It may be tempting to jump out and quickly hire engineers, data analysts or data scientists. However, establishing the right culture among existing employees first gives AI experts the best chance for success later in the project when their skills are most needed. Bringing in engineers early is like hiring decorators to wallpaper a half-finished house.

preparing for the unexpected

“Move fast and break things” is not a smart approach to AI implementation. But the underlying principles of staying agile, embracing experimentation, and embracing unexpected developments and outcomes could not be more relevant. Taking the time to begin an AI project with a well-thought-out strategy makes it possible to implement contingencies, allowing the course of the project to be changed if necessary.

Planning to do AI well can sidestep big risks. Consider the foundation, the objective function for which you are optimizing and the second and third order outcomes.

But your plan doesn’t have to be perfect because you can move forward more easily. For example, it is easier to retrain a data model than to release a new version of a mobile app (or build a separate one). Trying to wait until the plan is complete is also a risk. You will never reach perfection and never see any benefits of AI.

Rather than scrapping the entire rollout and starting over immediately after unexpected government legislation or another revolutionary technological breakthrough, a data foundation increases the chances for continued progress.

It’s understandable for business leaders to experience AI concerns, especially in the current climate. But, it is shortsighted to allow these emotions to force them to take immediate action without assessing the situation at play. The data to build more intentional yet successful ventures in the AI ​​field already exists in your organization. All that is needed is to exploit it properly.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Am I eligible?

Source: www.forbes.com