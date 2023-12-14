Council Post: Lessons from Disney's 100 Years of Innovation and Games

As Marketing Director of attentionAnthony Wong helps people learn faster and better by making learning more enjoyable and useful.

When Walt Disney launched his company in 1923, who knows if he expected that 100 years later it would be one of the world’s largest and most recognized corporations in history?

After branching out into theme parks and countless merchandise and retail outlets, and having personally won over 20 Academy Awards for Disney, I want to know what contributes to this success.

‘Dreamer, realist and critic’

Developed by Robert Dilts in 1994, the “Disney Creative Strategy” was inspired by Walt Disney and involves modeling three thinking styles: “the dreamer, the realist, and the critic.” Many people attribute these personality traits to Disney’s continued, meteoric rise.

Walt’s ability to dream big allowed him to see what others could not. If he believed that something could be done within animation that had not been done before, he wanted to make that dream a reality. This big-picture thinking ultimately led him to bring his characters and ideas to life, with the first Disneyland opening in California in July 1955.

The realist in him meant he could be practical about turning these big dreams into reality. The critic will evaluate the works of the dreamer and the realist. Critics could see the flaws, which ultimately meant that Disney and its animators were constantly learning from their failures.

what can we learn

Although not every business will have a single person with the ability to be a visionary, a realist, and an objective critic, it shows us how important these characteristics are in growing an organization.

It is also clear that the three components must be able to withstand a certain amount of push and pull. Not every idea will be successful.

It is important to learn from failures. Think of them as power-ups, not setbacks. Marketing leaders can adopt a growth mindset by turning failures into opportunities for improvement. First, foster a culture that values ​​experimentation and learning. Encourage teams to share both successes and failures openly, creating an environment where everyone learns collectively.

Next, leverage technology and innovative training methods to simulate real-world scenarios. This practical approach allows teams to practice tackling challenges in a risk-free environment. By simplifying learning experiences, you turn the process into something engaging and memorable.

Take inspiration from companies that have successfully bounced back after failures. Consider Apple’s turnaround after the Newton flop. They didn’t dwell on failure but instead used it to create revolutionary products like the iPhone. Embrace the power of flexibility and adaptability, and your team will not only bounce back but reach new heights.

Walt Disney’s own successes were accompanied by many dramatic failures – not least including bankruptcy and a mental breakdown. However, it seems that his ability to dream big, get things done, and objectively evaluate these projects is what brought him back from these lows.

When innovators met players

In 1991, Disney and the then-young Pixar signed a five-film deal. The first fully computer-animated film, toy Story, Followed in 1995. toy Story It was a huge hit for the studio and led to a long relationship, with Disney eventually acquiring Pixar in 2006.

Pixar is giving hit films one after the other. And when you look behind the walls of the Steve Jobs Building, you can understand why. Within those walls, you have some of the most innovative, creative and playful minds. (Not to mention that you’re greeted by life-size replicas of the characters. Who wouldn’t want to start the day greeted by Woody and Buzz?)

When the building was designed, Steve Jobs intentionally designed the building for collaboration. For example, the canteen is located in the central courtyard – in the hope that people will come together and get to know each other over sandwiches.

It’s also obvious to play in Pixar and unleash your inner child’s sense of fun. The staff has been known to organize scooter races through the hall.

what can we learn

Well, we know from children that play opens up the imagination. And imagination is the key to visionary ideas. Whatever the reason, many of us lose our sense of the game as we grow up.

If there’s anything we can learn from the filmmakers at both Disney and Pixar, it’s to keep the spirit of play intact. We have the power to help people do this as learning and development professionals. We can use gaming and sports to increase knowledge and confidence. They can be used to encourage collaboration and fearlessness in trying something different.

Leveraging gaming can revolutionize engagement and impact. Picture this: You’re not just delivering a message; You’re creating an immersive experience that will captivate your audience. By incorporating game-like elements, you turn static content into an engaging journey.

For example, Hiscox, a major insurance company, created an underwriter simulator (in collaboration with Atency).

The simulator immerses trainees in realistic scenarios, including conversations with 3-D avatars of brokers and colleagues, market research, email requests, and phone calls with experts. Unlike traditional e-learning, this approach allows underwriters to experience the results of their actions in real-time, providing valuable insight and feedback.

Development included collaboration with senior underwriters, ensuring that the simulation resonated with the target audience while reflecting real-world challenges and success factors. The success of the training is evident in the positive feedback and engagement, with underwriters competing on an internal score leaderboard, demonstrating the effectiveness of tapping into natural competitiveness.

85 percent of participants saw improvements in applying reviews, analysis and technical concepts to the underwriting cycle. A significant reduction in failure rates was also observed after the program. The prospects for simulation training in the future look promising, with over 90% of junior underwriters globally expected to undergo training.

The combination of gaming and learning is a transformative force. It transcends traditional training, ushering in an era where immersive experiences reign supreme. Through gaming, we craft dynamic narratives that capture the imagination, fostering a realm of engagement and empowerment.

So, let’s embrace sport—embrace innovation. As learning and development professionals, we have the power to infuse every lesson with the magic of play, guiding people towards growth and excellence.

