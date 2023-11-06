Council Post: How to Train Yourself (Mind, Body, Spirit) in Four Simple Steps

Founder and CEO of Tiffany Cheung LLCGlobal Business Coach, Author, Reiki Healer and Podcast Host.

The thing is: our brains are designed to keep us safe and risk-free. When it comes to starting a new business venture, executing a launch, or committing to a new project, our minds are probably the first to present a list of reasons why it won’t work or why we should. Why should you stay where you are?

Self-coaching is a valuable tool I use and teach all of my business coaching clients to familiarize themselves with when building their business. Self-coaching is the ability to train yourself to believe a new idea, or to strengthen an existing idea, so that you can become the version of yourself you want to be.

As written by Helen Tupper and Sarah Ellis, co-founders of a career improvement company Harvard Business Review, “Self-coaching is the skill of asking questions to improve self-awareness and motivate positive action. …Everyone can learn to train themselves, regardless of experience or expertise.

As a global business coach and CEO of a nearly seven-figure company, I wouldn’t have the business I have today without self-training and rewriting beliefs about money, marketing, sales, impostor syndrome, and much more.

Self-coaching reveals your own thoughts and subconscious beliefs to you, especially when you’re not seeing the results you want. It’s a way of taking our deepest beliefs under a magnifying glass, uncovering beliefs we perhaps didn’t even know we had.

Our results are created by our actions, and our actions are created by our beliefs, which is why self-coaching is so powerful: it uncovers what’s happening at the root source.

Here’s how to train yourself effectively in four simple steps:

1. Create a new, intentional thought or reiteration of a belief you are working on believing.

Here are some examples:

• My launch will meet my revenue goal of $50,000.

• My next client is ready to hire me Today,

• There is a demand for my service.

• I am a powerful leader.

• I intuitively attract financial abundance into my business.

here’s a tip: It helps to focus on one idea at a time to keep the process as clear as possible.

2. Ask yourself: On a scale of 1 to 10, how deeply do you believe this idea to be true?

A score of 1 is “I don’t feel like it All, And a score of 10 is “I feel it inside me.” bones,

If it’s not 10/10, ask yourself why not.

Write your reasons on paper or say them out loud; Trace the “why not” down to the core and be honest with yourself.

This specific step may surface some hidden, subconscious beliefs that keep you from fully believing, such as “I don’t think this is possible for me” or “I’m not worthy of this.”

Rewrite every idea that comes up.

If your subtle thought is, “I don’t think this is possible for me,” ask yourself if this is actually true, factual, and supported by sources. Is this 100% true without any doubt? Is there any evidence for this? No Truth?

Decide what you want to say to yourself and feel instead. Create as many new, intentionally subtle thoughts as you can to help you believe in the idea in the first step.

3. Decide how this thought makes you feel.

The way your body’s sensations respond to your thoughts is extremely powerful and brings them to life. It is not enough to simply repeat a new sentence over and over in your mind; To make it really solid you have to feel its sensations within your body as well.

Some examples of emotions might be grounding, empowering, or reassuring. For example, if the emotion is confidence, ask yourself, “What sensations do I feel in my body when I am at my most confident?” or “What does my body tell me to make me feel confident?”

Spend two to three minutes with your eyes closed and feeling this sensation and emotion deeply. If it helps, imagine the feeling traveling through your body, exploding like fireworks and spreading from your fingers to your toes, until you feel buzzed with this desired feeling.

If you need help pinpointing an emotion, use the Feelings Wheel by Dr. Gloria Wilcox.

4. Highlight who you will lead.

Connect with your soul, the version of yourself beneath your roles, accomplishments or labels. Which version of you believes in these powerful thoughts and feelings? Who are you?

As that improved version of yourself, ask yourself these questions:

• If I was feeling completely confidentWhat will be my next step?

• Now how narrow would the difference be between me and the version of me who is at 10/10 with this idea?

• Where is the nearest evidence that it is not very far from me?

This is an aligned action that occurs when you form new, intentional beliefs.

Self-coaching means connecting and bridging the gap between who you want to be and where you are now. You have the power to change your reality by changing your beliefs and actions. This is an incredibly powerful exercise for people who want to take their self-concept to the next level.

