Council Post: How new AI rules will impact enterprises

It can be difficult enough to track the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, but enterprise leaders now have to understand new government regulations and restrictions.

These rules really matter to the enterprise. Any large organization with legal and security departments must keep up with new and rapidly evolving directives. If you’re an enterprise technology leader, you need to start thinking seriously about these regulations and how they will impact your operations – and you need to do that now.

I previously reviewed the key questions enterprises should ask when evaluating AI solutions. Here, I’ll analyze the similarities and differences between the recent regulatory proposals and what they mean—for the AI ​​industry as a whole and for enterprise technology leaders who hope to put these tools to work for their businesses.

The US Executive Order of October 2023, the UK Bletchley Declaration, and the EU AI Act differ in different ways, but they all attempt to address the risks associated with this evolving technology. The similarities can be divided into four broad categories.

• risk. All three frameworks identify bias, security vulnerabilities, and unintended consequences as issues that require monitoring. They prioritize risk reduction but suggest different approaches.

• Collaboration. Not surprisingly, all three emphasize coordination between nations and the private sector. However, it is important to determine which private sector players drive this interaction.

• innovation. All three frameworks claim that they intend to balance security and ethics while supporting innovation. However, I am not sure this is true, as the US executive order tips the risk in favor of the tech giants. All three generally avoid setting hard limits on AI development.

• Transparency. While the focus is on high-risk applications, the trio believe that lower-risk AI systems also warrant transparency.

The proposed regulations are consistent with what we have seen from these legislative bodies in the past.

• scope. The EU AI Act appears to be the most comprehensive, with a clear focus on implementing a binding set of rules; Others include broader principles at this level. This is not surprising given how the EU has stepped up pressure on Big Tech in recent years.

• Restrictions and controls. The EU AI Act may ban some applications altogether, while others appear to focus more on a risk-based approach.

• Center. The US executive order is clearly more focused on security, while the EU AI Act is more focused on fundamental rights. At this stage, the UK announcement is less clear.

• Central regulation. Both the UK declaration and the EU AI Act advocate the creation of central regulators, unlike the US executive order.

These structures will evolve. Moving forward, as you deploy AI solutions for your enterprise, you’ll need to continue to keep track of developing regulations to ensure your organization is compliant across multiple countries and regions.

However, if we step back and consider all three together, we can begin to see how AI governance might begin to take shape on a global scale. No framework will be perfect, but it’s a good start that gives us a strong sense of where the rules are at play.

what else do we need? I would like to see the establishment of international standards or a certification process. New AI tools and the basic models on which they are built must be built to meet certain basic and trustworthy international standards. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Standards Association’s new certification program focused on the ethics of autonomous systems is a good start.

Standards are essential for enterprise adoption, and an established set that covers the various risks associated with AI deployment will assure business technology leaders that a tool is trustworthy, secure, and enterprise-ready. In short, global standards will drive adoption and enable ecosystems to flourish around core AI technologies.

Still, standards alone will not suffice. The AI ​​industry also needs guardrails, and I hope we will begin to see stronger collaboration across governments and jurisdictions so that the best aspects of each new framework are incorporated into shared rules for trustworthy AI development. At the same time, we need to ensure that these controls and sanctions do not disadvantage companies that follow the rules as opposed to bad actors and rogue states.

The second regulatory threat from an enterprise perspective is that we create a monopoly on AI because the legislative hurdles are too prohibitive for smaller players to thrive. Excessive AI regulation will hinder innovation if only large, already established and well-funded players have the resources to meet the necessary legislative requirements. We should avoid that.

There are fantastic possibilities for enterprise here, but we need to create an environment that encourages as much innovation and competition as possible to ensure the development of a wide range of enterprise-ready AI tools. The key will be to find the right balance in which regulation provides the necessary oversight and assurance without being so burdensome that it hinders open innovation.

Enterprise is attracted to established vendors (regardless of whether those companies are worthy of trust or not), and a combination of strategic guardrails, trusted standards, and other changes could give smaller, more innovative players a chance to move forward with exciting new products. With AI, it will become even more important for humans to trust machine-generated results. Consistent—but not excessive—regulations can help establish that trust.

The regulatory and legislative groups leading this work face no easy task. AI is very much a moving target, and enterprise needs are secondary, as governments have the first responsibility to ensure that this technology aligns with democratic values ​​as it becomes more deeply embedded in our lives. Yet I hope these frameworks will do everything possible to support innovation, competition, and validation of standards that will drive widespread enterprise adoption.

