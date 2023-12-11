Council Post: Five Game-Changing Use Cases for General AI in Healthcare

As CEO, I help citiustech Realize your vision of inspiring new possibilities for the health ecosystem with technology and human ingenuity.

Imagine using a state-of-the-art smartphone but with a dial-up Internet connection. This is what healthcare is experiencing now, full of potential but hampered by legacy issues. For decades, the system has struggled with administrative inefficiencies and rising costs. Data silos have made information access a challenge. The industry is still navigating the maze of patient engagement, unable to meet specialized needs crying out for curated solutions. And slow development cycles are stretching timelines while innovations wait to move forward. Could Generative AI (Gen AI) be the answer healthcare has been waiting for?

Gen AI has opened the doors to healthcare innovation. New use cases are emerging rapidly, redefining the way we find information, prepare data, communicate with patients, specialize in medical domains, and develop software. As the lines between what is traditionally possible and what General AI is capable of blurring, five key areas have emerged as leaders in this transformative journey.

Five Areas of High Gen AI Impact in Healthcare

Studies have already shown the potential of AI to deliver tremendous value and cost savings of hundreds of billions of dollars to the US healthcare industry. Now, with generic models in the mix, we can take a fresh look at age-old health care challenges.

1. Profit Verification and Auto Rule Creation

In the modern health care experience, eligibility and benefits verification (EBV) plays an important role. Although most EBVs are digital, companies still send approximately one billion calls a year. General AI has the potential to eliminate these last-mile manual interventions and make the EBV process faster and more efficient. It can process both structured and unstructured data from vast and complex healthcare information (patient data, policy details, contracts and regulations) and analyze it to provide decision support to healthcare providers – ultimately increasing efficiency, accuracy And can improve the patient experience.

2. Personalized Patient and Member Communications

Patients and members have difficulty understanding medical jargon, treatment details, and insurance policies. Using GenAI, healthcare providers can create more patient-centric experiences, where each interaction is tailored to the individual’s unique medical history, condition, and preferences. For example, patients with chronic conditions can take advantage of Virtual Zen AI-powered chatbot support to receive tailored guidance for diet and lifestyle choices based on their specific needs.

3. Intelligent Content Search

LLM can provide an opportunity to transform unused data into a real-time accessible knowledge base that can be innovatively deployed to support physician engagement, decision making, and operational efficiency. General AI’s advanced semantic search can help health care professionals clarify complex medical questions through conversation and transform long research papers and clinical documents into clear summaries, aiding quick understanding.

4. Drug discovery and development

Launching a new drug can take decades and cost billions of dollars. And a large part of this investment may not even pan out. General AI’s ability to process vast data from drug R&D can help identify where the real potential lies. For example, Zen AI has been used to analyze huge datasets of biological and chemical information, helping researchers pinpoint potential drug targets with remarkable accuracy. Additionally, researchers are now using General AI to help design novel drug compounds and provide insights to optimize existing compounds.

5. Rise of domain-centric and specific models/solutions

While ChatGPT and LLM serve a broad audience, the healthcare industry requires more specific solutions. Platforms designed for healthcare can understand the nuanced nature of healthcare data, ensuring more accurate, relevant and actionable insights for both providers and patients.

In domain-centric healthcare Gen AI models, healthcare ontology is a foundational element that can provide a structured framework for representing medical knowledge, including a standardized vocabulary of medical terms, relationships, and classifications. By integrating healthcare ontologies, General AI models gain a deep semantic understanding of medical information, ensuring that they interpret and produce content accurately and effectively within the healthcare domain.

potential obstacles

It is important to note that implementation does not come without challenges. The primary obstacle that healthcare leaders may face with general AI implementation lies in scalability costs. While proofs of concept and prototyping are manageable, the expense increases significantly as usage increases. It has become imperative to identify suitable use cases, assess return on investment, and design scalable solutions.

Another important challenge involves ensuring the quality of AI-generated responses – objectively measuring accuracy, relevance, creativity and readability, and addressing potential biases in a scientific manner.

Additionally, the issue of hallucinations poses a unique obstacle that requires measurement and control to balance the creative aspects of AI. Cultural challenges emerge due to the rapid development of General AI, which demands adopting an experimental mindset to deal with uncertainties. In the healthcare sector, there is a specific challenge related to the horizontal nature of many language models, which lack a nuanced understanding of healthcare contexts. To overcome these challenges, healthcare leaders should focus on strategic use case selection, rigorous quality assessment, fostering an experimental organizational culture, and increasing contextual understanding within AI systems.

Healthcare is set for an unprecedented leap

We are on the cusp of a great transformation in health care. Which will not only improve treatment by bringing forward precision, personalization and efficiency, but will also reshape the entire healthcare experience. In my opinion, General AI is the perfect co-pilot to assist healthcare players in removing legacy barriers and paving the way for efficient, personalized care.

Change is happening right now, with or without you. As Benjamin Button said in the film, “Our lives are defined by opportunities, even the ones we miss.” The question is, can you afford to miss this opportunity?

