Council Post: 10 Steps Every Business Leader Should Take to Start Their January



getty

Starting a new year as an entrepreneur means taking a step back to lay a strategic foundation for success. Taking a few important steps can lay the foundation for a year full of growth, resilience, and achievement. But what are some steps every business leader should take this January to start the new year off strong?

Here, 10 Young Entrepreneur Council members share their top tips for launching your business in the new year. From strategic planning to adopting a growth mindset, follow his advice to set you up for success in 2024.

1. Reflect on the ups and downs

A valuable piece of advice for entrepreneurs is to start each new year with some self-reflection on the ups and downs of the past year. No matter how motivated and optimistic you are, success won’t magically appear without taking a hard look at your habits and identifying the obstacles that prevent you from reaching your lofty goals. Imagine this, someone is eager to start their weight loss journey in the new year, but only commits to rigorous gym workouts five days a week, while ignoring their struggles with overeating. Result? They will either fall short of their goal or never get there. Entrepreneurs can make the same mistake by failing to analyze what obstacles have hindered their progress in the past. -Travis Schreiber, Erase Technologies, LLC

2. Target your blind spots

I recommend reflection as one of the most important things you can do every January to set yourself up for success. First, check how your expectations lined up with your experience for the past year. When you see gaps, you can use them as a way to figure out where your blind spots are. Target these blind spots with education! You may be able to watch a few videos from a different perspective. It might be worth investing in a new book or course. Just do what’s necessary to close the blind spot and you’ll be in a better position to plan your New Year. – Matt Doyle, Excel Builders

3. Make a list of books to read

If you want to start the New Year off right, I highly recommend making a list of books you want to read throughout the year. In my experience, the people who find and maintain success are avid readers. They are interested in learning and developing based on new information. By putting yourself in a situation where you are reading on a daily basis, you will start to see changes in the way you think about things and deal with problems. I believe you should read a healthy mix of business and technology books as well as fiction to keep your imagination active and engaged. – John Turner, Seedprod LLC

4. Set goals for the year

One thing I recommend every founder do in January to set their new year up for success is to comprehensively review the past year’s performance and set clear, achievable goals for the upcoming year. This includes analyzing financial statements, assessing the effectiveness of marketing strategies, evaluating customer feedback, and identifying areas of improvement. By taking time to reflect on past successes and challenges, entrepreneurs can make informed decisions and develop a strategic plan for the year ahead. Additionally, it is essential to prioritize self-care and mental well-being, as maintaining a healthy work-life balance is critical to long-term success. As a founder, this is an annual routine I adopt before the New Year. -Eddie Lu, Kodapet

5. Audit processes and software

Process and software auditing is a great way to start the new year. Remove old processes and outdated ways of operating and the software that comes with them, and create new processes that are better suited for your current and coming year. How many times have you signed up for a software or license renewal and didn’t take advantage of it? Running audits on processes helps to find out where you are spending and how you are performing. Often, there are updates to software and capabilities during the year that you may not be able to take full advantage of. Involve your entire team in this effort and figure out what processes should be changed for greater productivity and what new software may be available. Collaboration helps change! -Matthew Capala, Alphamatic

6. Schedule time for networking

Create a networking calendar. Review your goals and find conferences and trade shows that will support them. Find networking groups and set up a calendar to reach out to important contacts to check-in. Use the time to make your plan to strengthen your network. – Zane Stevens, Protea Financial

7. Organize a team meeting

Host a team kickoff meeting that brings everyone together, either physically or virtually, to celebrate the start of the new year. At our kickoff meeting, we share our goals for the year and how each team will contribute to achieving the goals. This helps everyone get in the right mindset and unite. We also transparently review what we achieved last year and how it met the goals we set. This tradition strengthens our culture by ensuring that each individual understands how their work impacts the overall organization and encourages accountability. As a founder, it helps me properly reset for the new year. – Nanxi Liu, Blaze.Tech

8. Create a Compliance Calendar

I often advise entrepreneurs to prioritize setting up a compliance calendar. This means reviewing upcoming tax and reporting deadlines, understanding changes in rules, and making sure all financial documents from the past year are accurate and organized. This proactive approach not only prepares you for mandatory filings but also provides peace of mind, so you can focus on growing your business. – Jack Perkins, CFO Hub

9. Take time for self-care

Start the year off right by prioritizing self-care. Most people move towards strategies and goals without considering what emotional, psychological and mental state they are in. When we are in a bad state with low energy, the goals we set and the strategies we consider are limited. Get yourself into a truly great mindset by making space for real breaks, workouts, sleep, good eating, and activities that energize your body, mind, and spirit. -Rachel Beador, Press Modern Massage

10. Determine your financial forecast

Every entrepreneur should prepare financial projections for the new year to set themselves up for success. Planning and strategizing on cash flow projections helps set clear financial objectives for the new year and ensures you have the money needed to manage expenses, growth plans and goals. By analyzing planned investments, inflow and outflow of funds, one can avoid emergencies and have the necessary capital ready to make strategies and make profits from them when opportunities arise. A detailed budget also helps you save every month and avoid unnecessary expenses that can impact your balance sheet. It also helps a business strategize for sustainable returns on investment and improve its growth potential while minimizing unexpected losses. – Brian David Crane, Spreading Great Ideas

Source: www.forbes.com