Council home workers find second income ‘very attractive’ due to ‘new flexibility’

The rise in home working has also created more opportunities for second income fraud – Joe Giddens/PA

Council workers with second jobs are being investigated by the government fraud squad after they were caught “moonlighting” while working from home.

The National Fraud Initiative (NFI) is looking into the practice of “multiple contracting”, where an employee deceptively holds down two or more jobs at the same time.

The NFI, which oversees the Cabinet Office, is assessing the scale of the problem as many local officials warn that the practice has been exacerbated by hybrid working, where staff only come into the office on certain days.

At least three councils – Wakefield, Enfield, and Kensington and Chelsea – have claimed to have caught staff members cheating.

He warned that hybrid working during and after Covid lockdowns poses increased risks, with the new flexibilities making a second income “very attractive”.

In each case, anti-fraud officers identified the activity and presented it at annual council meetings.

This year, the NFI launched a pilot scheme to establish the extent of the issue in London councils, which had identified cases in local authorities in the past.

Levels of home working remain high in both the public and private sectors since the pandemic and ministers are concerned about its impact on the productivity of the civil service.

Senior civil servants asked to come to office

Thousands of staff at HM Revenue & Customs, which has been hit by a slump in customer service, are failing to turn up to the office, Freedom of Information data revealed in September – despite the tax office repeatedly calling their home It has refused to work with policies that affect its performance.

Last week, senior civil servants were told to come to the office more than 60 per cent of the time to promote “strong visible leadership” and increase face-to-face contact with junior colleagues.

New employees will also have to come to the office more than 60 percent of the time under the rules, while other employees have been told they will have to work from the office at least three days a week.

Each council is responsible for setting its own working rules, although most require other jobs to be declared.

Working simultaneously for two employers becomes time theft and fraud when someone knowingly collects two full-time salaries but splits their hours so that they work only 50 percent of the time for each.

The government pilot investigating “multiple contract working”, which is still in the data collection phase, is in collaboration with the London Boroughs Fraud Investigators Group (LBFIG).

‘New and emerging fraud types’

The group represents anti-fraud officers from every London borough, and is chaired by Chris Keesing, anti-fraud and investigations manager for the City of London.

At Kensington and Chelsea Council, “moonlighting” was described as a “new and emerging type of fraud” in an official report published in June 2023.

“The pandemic created this risk as home working and hybrid working became the new normal,” it said.

“While this increases flexibility, it also creates new types of risks when, during a cost-of-living crisis, second income becomes very attractive.”

It said there were “numerous examples” where council staff were “fraudulently working simultaneously (full-time) for other organisations”.

Anti-fraud officers identified an employee working full-time for a housing association.

At Enfield Council, five people were found to be holding undeclared secondary employment in 2022-23.

Gemma Young, the council’s head of internal audit and risk management, suggested remote working had helped enable “new types of fraud”.

Leadership training to raise awareness

“Since the pandemic, it has become increasingly common for employees to work from home for part of the week,” they said in their Counter Fraud annual report for 2022-23.

“While it has many potential benefits – not least work-life balance without the need for a daily commute – remote working, and particularly less oversight of employees, has helped enable new types of fraud.

“In Enfield, and in other councils, one of the most prevalent of these is undeclared secondary employment, or ‘multiple working’.”

The counter-fraud unit has provided training to the council’s senior leadership to raise awareness of “emerging” fraud, he said, and they are following a pan-London pilot exercise to identify “concurrent placements” conducted by agency staff. Also participating in.

Three Wakefield Council staff faced allegations of working on multiple contracts in December 2021, the Wakefield Express reports.

‘The pandemic has enabled this type of fraud’

Corporate counter-fraud manager Rob Blair told the council’s audit committee they would “monitor trends going forward”.

He said: “We’ve done some analysis and in my opinion the pandemic has enabled the potential for this type of fraud, or fraud, with employees working remotely and working at home and so on.”

An NFI investigation using payroll reports also revealed “fraudulent claims” made by a Birmingham City Council employee in 2020-21.

The employee had joined the council, but had also taken up a casual role as a bank employee at a local NHS trust.

The NFI found that both roles were being performed while working at home, allowing “fraudulent claims to be made”.

It is understood that the pilot project is not a direct response to the increase in remote working, nor is it specifically focused on home-based employees.

The investigation is not limited to work practices, meaning it will look at employees across the board.

However, the letter to civil servants promised that flexible working would remain “fundamental” to professional working life.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “The National Fraud Initiative matches and compares pieces of data provided by private and public sector organizations to identify cases of fraud.

“Last year, its work saved taxpayers £171 million.

Working with organizations to fight this fraud

“One of the fraud cases identified by the National Fraud Initiative involved multiple contract work, where a person deceptively worked in two roles at the same time, including with local councils.

“The Public Sector Fraud Authority, which oversees NFIs, is working with organizations to fight this type of fraud wherever it occurs.”

A Birmingham City Council spokesperson said: “Following the pandemic, like many employers and organisations, [we] A new ways of working policy was introduced, which implemented working practices, technology and facilities to enable its employees to work agilely and perform their roles.

“Our policies have not changed wherever our employees work.

“Under the Employee Code of Conduct, employees are responsible for informing their manager about any paid work they do for other employers, at least to ensure that we comply with the Working Time Directive. Are.

“Where managers have any information or concerns about a conflict of interest, we will investigate.”

A spokesperson for Kensington and Chelsea Council said: “On the work from home policy, it really is not the most relevant for cases like this.

“The second is failure to declare interest in a second job, whether working from home or not.

“Officials are expected to disclose secondary employment, failure to declare it may result in them breaching the code of conduct and committing fraud offenses under the Fraud Act.

“The same applies if individuals are juggling timesheets or work schedules to juggle two full-time roles.

“We are working with the Cabinet Office and this is their data matching exercise so they may be able to provide more information on this.”

Wakefield and Enfield Council were also contacted for comment.

Source: uk.news.yahoo.com