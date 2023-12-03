Could X go bankrupt under Elon Musk?

Elon Musk’s profane attack on advertisers boycotting X, formally known as Twitter, has baffled experts. If advertisers keep leaving and don’t come back, will X be able to survive?

In April, I sat down with Musk for the first of his many chaotic interviews about his acquisition of X.

He said something that, in retrospect, was somewhat revealing, but which displeased me at the time.

Talking about advertising he said, ‘If Disney feels comfortable advertising children’s films [on Twitter]And Apple feels comfortable advertising iPhones, these are good indicators that Twitter is a good place to advertise.”

Seven months later, Disney and Apple are no longer advertising on X — and Musk is telling companies that do to “go away.” [expletive] Yourself.”

In a fiery interview on Wednesday he also used the “B” word – bankruptcy, hinting at how much the ad boycott is hurting the company’s bottom line.

The bankruptcy of the company they bought last year for $44 billion (£35 billion) may seem unimaginable. But it is possible.

To understand why, you have to look at how dependent X is on ad revenue – and why advertisers aren’t coming back.

Although we don’t have the latest figures, about 90% of X’s revenue last year was from advertising. This is the heart of the business.

On Wednesday, Musk gave further indications of this.

“If the company fails… it will fail because of a boycott by advertisers. And that will bankrupt the company.” He said.

In an on-stage interview in New York, Elon Musk gave a clear message to advertisers

Mark Gay, chief client officer at marketing consultancy Abiquity, which works with hundreds of companies, says there’s no sign anyone is coming back.

“The money has gone out and no one is planning to reinvest there,” he says.

To make matters worse, on Friday retail giant Walmart announced it would no longer advertise on X.

In an interview at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Musk told advertisers leaving X where to go, then he said something that made advertisers even more nervous.

“Hi Bob”, he said – a reference to Disney’s chief executive, Bob Iger.

Lou Pascalis of marketing consultancy AJL Advisory says that when Musk puts CEOs “in his crosshairs” like this, they will become even more reticent to get involved with Ax.

Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence, says: “It doesn’t take a social media expert to understand and know that publicly and personally attacking the advertisers and companies that pay X’s bills is bad for business. “Wouldn’t be good for.”

So could X really go bankrupt?

If advertisers are gone forever, what does Musk have?

When I interviewed him in April, it was clear that he understood that subscriptions on X would not replace advertising money.

He told me, “If you have a million people subscribing for, say, $100 a year, that’s $100 million. That’s a fairly small revenue source compared to advertising.”

Twitter’s advertising revenue in 2022 was about $4bn. Insider Intelligence estimates it will fall to $1.9 billion this year.

The company has two major outlays. The first is its staffing bill. Musk has already cut X to the bone, laying off thousands.

The second is to repay the loan taken by Musk to buy Twitter, which totaled about $13 billion. Reuters reported that the company now has to pay $1.2 billion in interest payments each year.

If the company can’t pay interest on its loans or pay employees, then yes, X may indeed go bankrupt.

But this would be an extreme scenario that Musk would certainly want to avoid.

Elon Musk rebrands Twitter as “X” to begin in late July 2023

He has options. By now the easiest thing for Musk would be to invest more of his own money – but it seems he doesn’t want to do that.

Musk may try to renegotiate with the banks for less onerous interest payments. For example, he may ask for “payment in kind” interest – where payment is delayed.

But if renegotiations don’t work and the banks don’t get their money, bankruptcy may be the only option, and at that time the banks may try to force a change in management.

“It would be very messy and complicated,” says Jared Elias, a law professor at Harvard Law School. “And it will be extremely challenging. It will make a lot of news because he will have to constantly be deposed and testify in court.”

This could be terrible for Musk’s business reputation, and will also affect how Musk can borrow money in the future.

And in the event of bankruptcy, will X simply stop operating?

“I find it very hard to believe,” says Elias. “If that happened, it would be because Elon decided to pull the rug out from under the rug. But even if he did, creditors would have the power to push the company into bankruptcy, appoint a trustee, and turn the lights on. The alternative would have been to go back,” he says.

What’s next for Musk?

The obvious solution to all these problems for X is to simply find another revenue source – and fast. Musk is certainly trying.

They have launched a new audio and video call service. Last month he streamed himself playing a video game – he hopes X can compete with apps like Twitch.

He wants X to become an “everything app”, covering everything from chat to online payments.

According to The New York Times, which got hold of the pitch deck Musk was giving to investors last year, X was to bring in $15 million from the payments business in 2023, which would grow to about $1.3 billion by 2028.

X is also sitting on a vast treasure trove of data, and its vast collection of conversations can be used to train chatbots. Musk believes this data is extremely valuable.

So X has the potential.

But in the short term, none of these options fill the void left by advertisers.

This is why Musk’s rude behavior was so shocking to many people.

“I don’t have any theories that make any sense,” Pascalis says. “They have a revenue model in their mind that is far from mine.”

Source: www.bing.com