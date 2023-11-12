This nature-inspired ‘wind tree’ can produce renewable energy in urban environments.

From community solar farm To co-owned wind turbineEco-inventors are coming up with new ways to bring renewable energy into our homes.

Now, micro wind turbines Designed to make it look like trees are solving some of the challenges of green energy.

“Because it’s biomorphic, people can’t see at first glance that it’s a renewable system,” says Luc Eric Krief, owner of New World Wind, the French company behind the ‘Aeroleaf’ technology.

Metal ‘trees’ have finely inclined branches wind turbines Like leaves.

Krief adds, “There is no visual pollution and we can install a bench around the tree for people to sit.” The color of the stem and leaves can also be customized.

But the appearance of the turbines is not their only attraction.

Standing between five and 10 meters tall, the trees are compact, making them easy to establish – even inside. urban environment – Without major engineering work. Once the turbine is installed, only one bracket and three bolts are needed to complete construction.

Their size also eliminates some of the other problems faced by large turbines, such as clash of birds, Plus, they work in silence,

How much energy can a micro wind tree produce?

instead of being connected to National GridTurbines provide energy directly to a building’s existing electrical system. “This is what we call self-consumption,” explains Krief.

The aeronautic engineer, who acquired the company in 2017, is set to release a new design in January that will triple the Aeroleaf’s power output. A single leaf will be capable of producing up to 1,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, giving the 36-leaf WindTree a maximum annual output of 36,000 kWh. Air Speed ​​of 12 meters per second (m/s).

Although it is unlikely that wind conditions will remain consistently high around the clock, under regular conditions of 8 m/s, a Windtree can produce approximately 18,000 kWh per year, enough to power a four-person household . This may lead to a decrease HomeAnnual CO2 emissions of more than 12 tons.

For comparison, a 4 kW solar energy According to Project Solar UK, the system can produce around 3,000 kilowatts of electricity per year on an average-sized home.

The secret of micro turbines’ power production is their ability to operate around the clock.

“Solar panels can operate between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.…With our technology, we can provide energy 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” says Krief. “And if we create more energy than we consume during the night or day, we can store it in Battery, which has a capacity of 60Ah – or about 45 minutes to an hour under normal conditions. Each tree has four batteries.

A hybrid version of the tree offers even greater stability. with solar petals Installed beneath the turbines, it harnesses the power of both the wind and the sun.

How much does a micro wind tree cost?

This year, New World Wind was recognized by industry magazine Energy Business Review as one of the Top 10 Energy stability solution Provider in Europe.

So far, the company has installed 130 devices around the world, from Europe to the US to South Korea. The majority of the company’s customers are commercial – including British American Tobacco in Italy, Phoenix Contact in Germany, Deloitte and L’Oréal in the USA. France,

To date, he has also installed three wind trees residentially in Birmingham, UK; Vermont, USA; And Switzerland,

while subtle wind turbines While solar panels provide greater energy output, the emerging technology also comes at a higher price.

An Aeroleaf costs €795, a 36-leaf wind tree costs €51,990, and a hybrid solar windbush with 12 leaves costs €24,500.

According to Project Solar UK, a 4 kW solar panel system typically costs between £6,000 and £8,000 (€6,900–9,200).

As New World Wind grows, with plans to expand in the US and take advantage of US President Joe Biden Inflation Reduction Act Over the next year, wind trees may become a more familiar sight in streets and gardens around the world.

