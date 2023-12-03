Image Source: Getty Images

shares in Diploma (LSE:DPLM) is up 19% since the start of the year, making it FTSE 100 One of the best performing stocks in the index. And it’s not just hype – it’s a reflection of the underlying business.

When a stock’s price goes up, it can be easy to think it’s no longer a bargain. but as Apple As 2009 shareholders will find out, this could be a big mistake.

rising share prices

At first glance, Diploma Share does not seem like a bargain. As well as being 19% more expensive than in January, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 37 – well above the FTSE 100 average.

However, investors should think carefully before deciding whether shares are overvalued. Selling out of a stock because it has become too expensive can lead to missing out on some potentially costly opportunities.

In 2009, the Apple share price increased by more than 100%. But investors who decided not to buy the stock at year’s end may have missed out on the stock’s massive 2,400% gain since then.

In other words, if I had invested £1,000 in Apple shares at the end of 2009 – after the stock had risen by more than 100% in 12 months – I would have had an investment today with a market value of £25,000. This is a huge return.

I am not saying that Diploma is going to achieve those kinds of returns in the next few years. But I think just because a stock is rising doesn’t mean it won’t be a good investment going forward.

development prospects

Diploma is a group made up of several small businesses specializing in industrial component distribution. This means it aims to grow in two ways.

One is to get new business. Adding the income from these acquisitions to its existing operations allows Diploma to grow its earnings over time.

The second is to help their existing businesses operate more efficiently. This could include helping them increase their scale, connecting them to new markets, or exploiting synergies with other diploma companies.

In this type of company, the main risk is often overpaying for the acquisition. This could be a serious impediment to growth and investors should hope that management can avoid doing this wherever possible.

However, it’s worth noting that this often happens when companies reach a certain size. And Diploma’s £4.5bn market capitalization makes it relatively small, meaning it has plenty of room to grow before opportunities run out.

Should investors consider buying Diploma shares?

The P/E ratio of 37 means that investors will have to be patient with Diplomat shares and wait for the company’s valuation to grow. But I think it’s very likely that at today’s prices it will prove to be a good investment.

I can’t think of any FTSE 100 stocks in my portfolio right now. So despite the much more expensive price than at the beginning of January, I’m seriously thinking about buying this FTSE 100 stock.

