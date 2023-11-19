It’s hard to get excited after looking at the recent performance of Cloudpoint Technology Berhad (KLSE:CLOUDPT), with its stock down 7.9% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you can understand that its strong financial position could mean that the stock could see potential growth in value over the long term, given that the market is generally in good financial health. How to reward companies. In this article, we decided to focus on Cloudpoint Technology Berhad’s ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE reflects the profit generated by each dollar in relation to its shareholder investment.

How is ROE calculated?

Return on Equity Formula Is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cloudpoint Technology Berhad is:

23% = RM15m ÷ RM69m (based on trailing twelve months to June 2023).

‘Return’ is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. This means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders’ equity, the company earned MYR0.23 profit.

What is the relationship between ROE and earnings growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company’s future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or “retains”, and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess the company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else is equal, companies that have both high returns on equity and high profit retention generally have higher growth rates than companies that do not have the same characteristics.

CloudPoint Technology Berhad’s earnings growth and ROE of 23%

At first glance, CloudPoint Technology Berhad looks to have a good ROE. And when compared with the industry, we found that the average industry ROE is similar to 20%. This probably helps to some extent to explain CloudPoint Technology Berhad’s significant 23% net income growth over the past five years, among other factors. We believe there may be other factors that are having a positive impact on the company’s earnings growth. For example, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Cloudpoint Technology Berhad’s net income growth with the industry, which showed that the company’s growth is similar to the average industry growth of 21% over the same 5-year period.

past earnings growth

Earnings growth is a big factor in stock valuation. It is important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in a company’s expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing this will help them establish whether the future of the stock is promising or ominous. A good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines what price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if CloudPoint Technology Berhad is trading on a high P/E or low P/E relative to its industry.

Is Cloudpoint Technology Berhad reinvesting its profits efficiently?

Although the company paid a portion of its dividends in the past, it currently does not pay a dividend. This is likely what is driving the high earnings growth numbers discussed above.

conclusion

Overall, we think CloudPoint Technology Berhad has performed quite well. In particular, we like that the company is reinvesting a large portion of its profits at a high rate of return. Undoubtedly, this has led to a substantial increase in the company’s earnings. Upon studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. Take a look at this to learn more about the company’s future earnings growth forecasts Free Report on the company’s analyst forecasts to learn more.

