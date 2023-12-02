Could the market be wrong about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) given its attractive financial prospects?

It’s been a tough three months for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and its share price is down 8.9%. However, a closer look at its strong financial position may make you think again. Given that fundamentals typically drive long-term market results, the company is worth paying attention to. Specifically, we’ll be paying attention to Occidental Petroleum’s ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it reflects the company’s success in converting shareholder investments into profits.

How is ROE calculated?

ROE can be calculated using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Occidental Petroleum is:

19% = US$5.4b ÷ US$29b (based on trailing twelve months to September 2023).

‘Return’ is the annual profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholders’ investments, the company makes $0.19 in profit.

What is the relationship between ROE and earnings growth?

So far, we have learned that ROE is a measure of a company’s profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or “retains”, and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess the company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else is equal, companies that have both high returns on equity and high profit retention generally have higher growth rates than companies that do not have the same characteristics.

Side-by-side comparison of Occidental Petroleum’s earnings growth and 19% ROE

For starters, Occidental Petroleum’s ROE looks acceptable. Still, when compared with the average industry ROE of 23%, we’re not too excited. Still, we can see that Occidental Petroleum has seen notable net income growth of 27% over the last five years. We believe there may be other factors that are positively impacting the company’s earnings growth. Like – high income retention or efficient management. However, don’t forget that the company has a good ROE to begin with, it’s just lower than the industry average. So it certainly also provides some context to the high earnings growth the company has seen.

As a next step, we compared Occidental Petroleum’s net income growth with the industry and found that the company’s growth figure is similar, compared to the industry’s average growth rate of 33% over the same period.

past earnings growth

Earnings growth is a big factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish that the expected growth or decline in earnings, as the case may be, has been priced in. This helps them determine whether the stock is positioned for a bright or disappointing future. Is OXY Fair Value? This infographic on company intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Occidental Petroleum reinvesting its profits efficiently?

Occidental Petroleum’s three-year average payout ratio is actually a low 2.3%, meaning it has 98% left over to reinvest in its business. So it seems that Occidental Petroleum is investing heavily in growing its business to generate profits, which reflects its earnings growth.

Furthermore, Occidental Petroleum has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Looking at current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company’s future payout ratio is expected to rise to 16% over the next three years. However, the company’s ROE is not expected to change much despite the higher expected payout ratio.

conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Occidental Petroleum’s performance. In particular, we like that the company is investing heavily in its business at a moderate return rate. Not surprisingly, this has led to impressive growth in earnings. That said, the latest industry analyst forecasts suggest that the company’s earnings growth is expected to slow. To learn more about the latest analysts’ predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Source: finance.yahoo.com