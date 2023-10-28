Could the market be wrong about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) given its attractive financial prospects?

With its stock down 4.5% in the past month, it’s easy to ignore Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST ). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which looks quite promising in this case. Specifically, we’ll be paying attention to Costco Wholesale’s ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important measure used to assess how efficiently a company’s management is using the company’s capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How is ROE calculated?

Return on Equity Formula Is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Costco Wholesale is:

25% = US$6.3b ÷ US$25b (based on trailing twelve months to September 2023).

‘Return’ is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for every $1 of shareholders’ capital, the company made $0.25 in profit.

Why is ROE important for earnings growth?

So far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or “retain”, we are then able to evaluate the company’s ability to generate profits in the future. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that do not necessarily possess these characteristics.

Costco Wholesale’s Revenue Growth and 25% ROE

To start, Costco Wholesale has a fairly high ROE, which is interesting. Secondly, the company’s ROE is quite impressive even compared to the industry average of 16%. Possibly as a result, Costco Wholesale was able to see a healthy net income growth of 15% over the past five years.

We next compared Costco Wholesale’s net income growth to the industry and we’re pleased to see that the company’s growth figure is higher than the industry, which has a growth rate of 12% over the same 5-year period.

past earnings growth

Earnings growth is a big factor in stock valuation. It is important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in a company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing this, they will get an idea of ​​whether the stock is headed for clear blue waters or murky waters await.

Is Costco Wholesale reinvesting its profits efficiently?

As we saw above, Costco Wholesale has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year average payout ratio of 26% (or a retention ratio of 74%) and respectable growth in earnings, which means the company is making efficient use of its stock. Its profit.

Furthermore, Costco Wholesale has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the company’s future payout ratio is expected to be around 25% over the next three years. Therefore, the company’s future ROE is also not expected to change much, with analysts estimating the ROE to be 22%.

Summary

Overall, we think Costco Wholesale has performed quite well. In particular, we like that the company is reinvesting a large portion of its profits at a high rate of return. Undoubtedly, this has led to a substantial increase in the company’s earnings. Having said that, the company’s earnings growth is expected to be slower than current analyst estimates. To learn more about the latest analysts’ predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

