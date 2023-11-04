Could the market be wrong about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) given its attractive financial prospects?

It’s hard to get excited about Chevron (NYSE:CVX)’s recent performance when its stock has declined 9.5% in the past month. However, a closer look at its strong financial position may make you think again. Given that fundamentals typically drive long-term market results, the company is worth paying attention to. Specifically, we’ll be paying attention to Chevron’s ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor considered by a shareholder as it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How do you calculate return on equity?

Return on Equity Formula Is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Chevron is:

16% = US$26b ÷ US$159b (based on trailing twelve months to September 2023).

‘Return’ is the income that the business earned in the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for every $1 of shareholders’ capital, the company made $0.16 in profit.

Why is ROE important for earnings growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company’s future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or “retains”, and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess the company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms that maintain high returns on equity and profit retention have higher growth rates than firms that do not share these characteristics.

Chevron’s earnings growth and 16% ROE

To start, Chevron appears to have a respectable ROE. Still, when compared with the average industry ROE of 24%, we’re not too excited. That being the case, the significant five-year 32% net income growth reported by Chevron comes as a pleasant surprise. We believe there may be other factors at play here. Like – high income retention or efficient management. Keep in mind, the company has a respectable ROE. It’s just that the industry has a higher ROE. So this also gives some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Chevron’s net income growth with the industry, which showed that the company’s growth is similar to the average industry growth of 31% over the same 5-year period.

past earnings growth

Earnings growth is a big factor in stock valuation. It is important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in a company’s expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing this, they will get an idea of ​​whether the stock is headed for clear blue waters or murky waters await. What is CVX worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CVX is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Chevron using its profits efficiently?

Chevron’s three-year average payout ratio is 37% (where it retains 63% of its earnings) which is neither too low nor too high. The dividend appears to be well covered and Chevron is reinvesting its profits efficiently as shown by its exceptional growth we discussed above.

Additionally, Chevron has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, meaning the company is quite serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the company’s future payout ratio is expected to rise to 53% over the next three years. However, the company’s ROE is not expected to change much despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Chevron’s performance. In particular, we like that it is reinvesting a large portion of its profits at a moderate return rate, which has resulted in expanding earnings. That said, upon studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen its past earnings grow, analysts expect its future earnings to decline. To learn more about the latest analysts’ predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

