Could Tesla Stock Reach $300 in 2024? , The Motley Fool

Tesla (TSLA -1.14% ) has been one of the hottest stocks over the past five years, but it has taken shareholders on quite a roller coaster ride. In 2023 alone, Tesla has gone from $108 to $293 and its current price is around $240.

That’s a lot of buzz, but investors really want to know where the stock is headed in 2024. If it enters next year at $240, it would need a 25% gain to reach $300 – a market-beating return. So, can Tesla do this next year? let’s find out.

Tesla is succeeding against legacy automakers

Tesla’s electric vehicles are the most popular in the market. So far in 2023, the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 are the fourth and twelfth best-selling vehicles in the US. When you remove pickups from the equation, the Model Y becomes the best-selling vehicle in America.

This is an impressive feat, showing that Tesla’s vehicles are a top choice among consumers. But many investors may be worried about what will happen when legacy automakers begin full-scale production of their models. But as an indicator of Tesla’s success ford Mustang Mach-E production numbers were recently reduced to meet demand, which suggests that consumers will not be turning to older producers when their models arrive.

Tesla has also launched the long-awaited Cybertruck. It is an important product, as pickups made by the Big Three automakers have long topped the charts as the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. Additionally, pickups have much better gross profit margins than standard passenger vehicles. And if Tesla gets the Cybertruck priced right, it could enjoy those profits, too.

This is important, because Tesla is in desperate need of gross margin growth.

Tesla’s margins have fallen to old levels

To remain competitive in the EV sector, Tesla has lowered the prices of its vehicles to gain market share. With many consumers focused on monthly payments rather than the sticker price, Tesla had to cut the price of the vehicle to compensate for the higher interest rates.

Although this has allowed Tesla to continue its growth (Tesla deliveries were up 27% in Q3), it has come at the expense of profits.

As another headwind to Tesla’s profit picture, the $7,500 EV tax credit created by the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to be reduced in 2024 because of changes in where Tesla sources and makes its batteries. If Tesla cuts prices to compensate for this credit loss, its gross margins could take another blow, which could be enough to send it unprofitable.

Tesla’s margins are the primary factor separating it from older automakers, which is a big problem for investors. Tesla stock also holds an ultra-premium valuation heading into 2024, as 78x trailing earnings is expensive no matter which company you’re talking about.

Moreover, this is one of the highest valuations achieved by the stock this year, indicating that it is expensive even from a historical perspective.

So, can Tesla stock overcome the obstacles and reach $300? With Tesla stock, anything is possible as history has shown time and time again.

If the Cybertruck rollout goes well and boosts Tesla’s margins and the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates (allowing Tesla to raise prices to keep monthly payments the same), Tesla stock could rise. . Conversely, if none of these factors occur in 2024, Tesla shareholders could be in for a tough ride.

While there is a possibility that Tesla stock could reach $300, there is an equally strong possibility that it will reach $200 or less. Regardless, Tesla has proven itself to be a powerhouse in the EV sector, and interest rates will eventually drop, allowing it to raise prices.

So, while the five-year picture still looks strong, I will remain a buyer of Tesla stock unless something derails this investment thesis over the long-term investment horizon.

