Could recycling asbestos-contaminated debris be dangerous for Ukrainians?

70% of buildings in Ukraine are estimated to contain asbestos.

Advertisement

“When a bomb reduces an entire building to rubble, the concrete shatters into pieces. Everything from asbestos pieces to old sofa cushions gets mixed together”, Professor Matti Kuitinen, an expert in architecture at Aalto University, told Euronews Green.

Russian shelling has released millions of tons of asbestos, leaving piles of contaminated debris – cause for concern as an estimated 70% of Ukrainian buildings contain asbestos.

While the risks of asbestos contamination are reduced when it is sealed in glue or cement, these risks increase significantly once exposed.

According to the World Health Organization, asbestos is a serious carcinogen that can also trigger chronic lung conditions.

As more and more companies in Ukraine begin to recycle debris, asbestos has become a growing health threat to citizens and a headache for officials. This is not the only material contaminating the debris – as chemicals from ammunition and missiles have also entered the air, Soil And water throughout Ukraine.

Ukraine: A decade-long “dumping ground” for asbestos.

“Ukraine has been used as a dumping ground Asbestos for decades. Sometimes almost literally – as when European countries exported excess stock when they banned it”, explains David Hodgkin, Shelter and Specialist Settlement Expert at Miyamoto International.

Asbestos was commonly used in roofing materials, cement, and adhesives. Although efforts to phase out asbestos began in 2011, they faced massive opposition – but the material was eventually formally outlawed in 2022.

Ukraine’s high levels of asbestos imports are closely linked to Russian influence, while the substance was banned in the EU in 2005.

,Russia And Kazakhstan exported huge quantities [of asbestos] “With large and clever disinformation campaigns in former Soviet nation states like Ukraine,” Hodgkin said.

Can You Really Remove Asbestos to Recycle Rubble?

In Europe, there are restrictions on recycling a long list of harmful and toxic materials – and asbestos is one of them. But asbestos can be extracted – with varying levels of success – and Material Which recycles it all around.

“Cement making creates a very high CO2 burden, so it would make a lot of sense to repurpose such cement with valuable components without asbestos,” says Yvonne Waterman, founder and president of the European Asbestos Forum Foundation.

For some, recycling debris fits into ‘green reconstruction’ plans, a hot topic discussed at talks hosted by the European Commission in Vilnius last month.

Security standard: “We do not have access to the data”

But some experts are concerned about whether safety standards can be adequately enforced to protect workers.

“the majority of Construction The sites are not equipped with the necessary equipment – ​​and many debris recycling strategies do not take into account the danger of asbestos dust, which appears after grinding debris”, warns Vasyl Andreyev, head of the Ukrainian Building Workers’ Association.

Accurate statistics on asbestos-related illnesses and deaths in Ukraine are very limited – partly due to recent restrictions on the material.

“We don’t have access to the data,” Andreyev explains. “The ban was passed in 2022 but it officially came into effect in October 2023 and the Health Ministry is not collecting this information.”

But a lack of data doesn’t mean a lack of cases – in the EU, asbestos killed nearly 72,000 people in 2019 alone.

“Although Ukraine has now banned asbestos, it has not yet drawn up a set of laws and regulations necessary for safe removal, transportation and disposal. It does not have the medical resources to conduct mass testing on undetected levels of the disease. There’s also no infrastructure that asbestos will cause,” David Hodgkin, shelter and specialist settlement expert at Miyamoto International, told Euronews Green.

Advertisement

Picking asbestos: could it be a new source of jobs?

For some businesses, recycling debris is the key to green reconstruction as well as creating new jobs. One way to do this is through asbestos remediation.

Neo-Eco Ukraine – an industrial engineering company – has experience in this matter. Expertise in Waste recyclingNeo-Eco led a pilot recycling project in Hostomel, a city north of Kiev.

“99% of our team is Ukrainian, this is a way to create jobs and reinvigorate the local economy,” says Bart Gruyaert, project director of Neo-Eco Ukraine.

Three-month project in Hostomel ensured no waste accumulated, while creating 20 jobs for locals pothole filling – which means that 7,150 cubic meters of uncontrolled waste was prevented from being dumped into the surrounding nature.

Neo-Eco Ukraine works to remove asbestos “from the source” before demolishing buildings, which could mean removing a roof with the help of a crane to inspect its contents before demolishing it. “, which is a little more expensive than regular debris removal”, says Gruyaert.

Advertisement

Next comes the “picking part”, which involves removing fine asbestos particles.

“The total amount of residual debris containing any small remaining asbestos particles is minimal, and well below the EU criteria for accepted solid-state asbestos in solid materials,” says Gruert.

The team is currently working on another project in southern Mykolaiv ukraine and remains optimistic that “there is still a chance for the country to be seen as a leader in large-scale asbestos handling and management”, Gruert said.

For other companies, recycling debris and debris may also be a way to utilize abandoned infrastructure. This is the case for Kopach, A company that processed waste at one of the largest metallurgical plants in Ukraine before the war.

Source