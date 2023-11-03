Could Pinterest (PINS) Go Up If Earnings Estimates Rise?

Given the company’s notable revision to earnings estimates, Pinterest (PINS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio. Although the stock has been gaining recently, this trend may continue as its earnings outlook is still improving.

Analysts’ growing optimism over this digital pinboard and shopping tool company’s earnings prospects is driving up estimates, which should be reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between earnings estimate revision trends and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool – the Zacks Rank – is built primarily on these insights.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Rank stocks Are generated. Average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Pinterest, the strong consensus among covering analysts in upwardly revising earnings estimates resulted in a meaningful improvement over consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-quarter estimate revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.50 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +72.41% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the past 30 days, Pinterest estimates have moved higher four times higher with no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased by 19.51%.

Current year estimate revision

The company is expected to earn $1.04 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +67.74% from last year’s number.

There has also been an encouraging trend in the estimate revision for the current year. Over the past month, there have been four estimate increases for Pinterest while there have been no negative revisions. This exceeds the consensus estimate by 606.67%.

favorable zacks rank

Promising estimate revisions have helped Pinterest earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decisions. You can see the full list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Ranks #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

ground level

Pinterest shares are up 13.7% over the past four weeks, suggesting investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. Therefore, you may consider adding it to your portfolio immediately to benefit from its income growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source