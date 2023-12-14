Could Nvidia stock rise above $600 in 2024? , The Motley Fool

NVIDIA (NVDA +0.90%) has been one of the top stocks to own in 2023, having now risen from $142 to nearly $480 – a nearly 230% gain. I don’t think anyone is expecting Nvidia stock to repeat last year’s performance and triple its size; If this happens, it will become the world’s largest company in terms of market cap.

Still, many wonder if Nvidia can once again become the top stock in the market and reach $600 in 2024, which would be about a 25% return. It’s still an unprecedented year by most standards, but is that realistic?

Nvidia records astonishing growth rate in 2023

Nvidia’s rise in 2023 was fueled by one thing: an artificial intelligence (AI) arms race. Building AI models requires immense computing power, and Nvidia’s GPUs (graphics processing units) are the hardware of choice for the job. While consumers may buy a single GPU to power their gaming computers, businesses that build supercomputers or data centers buy thousands of these GPUs. These devices can be combined together to create an incredibly powerful computer.

For example, TeslaThe Dojo supercomputer, which it uses to train its fully self-driving models, has 10,000 H100 GPUs attached to it. At about $30,000 a piece for an H100, Tesla paid Nvidia about $300 million to build its supercomputer.

Tesla is just a customer; Countless others are racing to build their own supercomputers and data centers to take advantage of the AI ​​gold rush. As a result, Nvidia’s revenue jumped for the full year.

Duration Income year on year increase Q1 FY 2024 $7.19 billion (13%) Second quarter of fiscal year 2024 $13.5 billion 102% Q3 FY 2024 $18.1 billion 206% Q4 FY 2024 $20 billion (estimated) 231%

Once Q4FY24 and Q1FY25 results come out, Nvidia will have put this GPU boom behind it, and investors will be able to see how the company is actually valued. Right now, Nvidia trades at an expensive 63 times trailing earnings. Should Nvidia meet its $20 billion guidance for Q4 and deliver profit margins similar to Q3, then repeat the quarter in Q1, Nvidia’s net income would be approximately $35.8 billion.

If you divide its market cap by that figure, you get a forward earnings valuation of 33, which isn’t so bad.

So, once Nvidia completes a full year with this high turnover the stock price should look reasonable. But the question is, for how long will it be able to maintain its current business momentum?

When will Nvidia’s GPU demand surge end?

As mentioned above, Tesla spent $300 million on its supercomputer. But it has no plans to build a replacement for the original computer. Because Nvidia is a hardware business and not a subscription, customers don’t necessarily have to return for more after making their initial purchase.

This is a serious problem for Nvidia and its stock. This demand cycle has troubled Nvidia before, as it dealt with an abundance of supply resulting from crypto declines in 2019 and 2022.

The hardest part is determining the market size for Nvidia’s top-end GPUs, used by supercomputer or data center builders. If we get close to the limit, Nvidia could be in trouble in 2024 as the stock will collapse.

On the other hand, if it takes five years for this demand to slow, not owning Nvidia stock would be a big mistake.

As a result, I’m in a wait-and-see situation for Nvidia. I’d like to see the company do a quick year of trading before reinvesting in the stock, as I sold my shares earlier this year after strong gains (a big mistake on my part). However, if Nvidia is a large part of your portfolio, I would consider shorting the stock a bit, as it could be a dramatic fall from grace if demand dries up in 2024.

So, can Nvidia reach $600 in 2024? I would say yes. But if demand disappears, it could fall to $200 or even $300.

