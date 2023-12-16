Analyst smiling looking at laptop

leading accelerated computing player NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has emerged as a Wall Street darling amid the artificial intelligence (AI) craze of 2023. The launch of OpenAI’s renowned chatbot ChatGPT also highlights the role of Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) in the training and deployment of large language models (LLMs), which power generic AI applications like ChatGPT. Subsequently, many enterprises began to rapidly adopt generic AI technologies, further increasing the demand for the company’s AI chips. This has been a catalyst for Nvidia in 2023.

Nvidia’s share price has surged nearly 219% this year due to its position as the leading GPU provider in the current AI revolution. Can the company continue this pace of share price growth and reach $1,000 per share in 2024? let’s find out.

impressive financial performance

Nvidia has reported stellar financial performance in its third quarter fiscal 2024 (ending October 29, 2023), with revenue up 206% year over year to $18.1 billion and net income up 1,259% year over year to $9.2 billion. Has been.

Revenue from the data center segment (which accounted for about 80% of Nvidia’s total revenue) increased 279% year over year to $14.5 billion. Additionally, while the company’s gaming segment struggled with excessive GPU inventory buildup last year, it is now showing signs of improvement in line with the overall PC market. In the third quarter, the company’s gaming business reported revenues of $2.86 billion, up 81% year over year.

Multiple AI-powered opportunities

Not surprisingly, the data center business is the biggest near-term opportunity for Nvidia. CEO Jensen Huang expects data centers to spend about $1 trillion over the next four years on upgrading general computing to accelerated computing infrastructure – to prepare themselves to handle complex AI workloads. With Nvidia accounting for approximately 91.4% of the enterprise GPU market (in 2021), the company’s cutting-edge AI chips (H100 and upcoming H200) are well-positioned to take advantage of this opportunity.

the story continues

Additionally, demand for Nvidia’s proprietary InfiniBand networking technology to enhance scale and performance during LLM training increased fivefold year over year in the third quarter. At the end of the third quarter, Nvidia has already surpassed the $10 billion annual run rate for its networking solutions.

Instead of focusing only on hardware, Nvidia has also made significant progress in its software strategy. The company expects annual revenues from its software, support and services offerings to reach approximately $1 billion in fiscal 2024. Nvidia expects its DGX cloud service and AI enterprise software to be used extensively to train and deploy LLM.

Nvidia’s software-hardware ecosystem has helped it build a highly sticky customer base.

High valuations can be a hindrance

At the time of writing, Nvidia is trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 25.9, which is much higher than the average semiconductor industry valuation of 2.9. Some analysts also believe the company deserves this premium valuation based on its potential in accelerated computing, market-leading AI-focused data center offering, and stellar financial numbers.

However, some risks should not be ignored. The recent US ban on exports of advanced AI chips to China is a significant challenge for the company. With a number of smaller chip players chasing Nvidia’s nearly 90% share of the $7 billion Chinese chip market, the company’s top line could take a hit in the coming quarters.

Nvidia’s P/S ratio has also increased along with the share price in 2023. Therefore, the current valuation is assuming perfect execution for the company, with the possibility of multiple expansions in the future looking unlikely amid the current tough geopolitical environment.

So let’s assume that the average P/S ratio in 2024 returns to Nvidia’s five-year average multiple of 22.58 (which is still quite high). Analysts expect Nvidia’s revenue to be around $90 billion in fiscal year 2025 (ending January 31, 2025). , Multiplying these numbers gives us an estimate of Nvidia’s market capitalization of $2 trillion in 2024 – which is less than double the company’s current market capitalization of $1.15 trillion. Assuming that the share count remains stable, we can expect Nvidia’s share price to reach around $820 in the best-case scenario.

So, even with extremely optimistic back-of-napkin calculations, Nvidia doesn’t seem to reach $1,000 per share in 2024. But this does not mean that there is no growth potential in this stock. The bullish price target of over $800 is also impressive – indicating an upside of over 71% over the next 12 months.

As such, it is advisable for retail investors to consider buying small stakes in the stock, even at higher levels.

Manali Bhade has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a position in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: finance.yahoo.com