Could Count Limited’s (ASX:CUP) weak financial position put a halt to the stock’s current momentum in its share price?

Counts (ASX:CUP) stock is up a significant 12% over the last three months. However, we decided to pay close attention to its weak financial position as we are skeptical that the current momentum will be sustained given the outlook. Specifically, we’ll be paying attention to Count’s ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investments it receives from its shareholders. In simple terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder’s equity.

How to calculate return on equity?

ROE can be calculated using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for calculation is:

8.4% = AU$7.5m ÷ AU$89m (based on trailing twelve months to June 2023).

‘Return’ is the income that the business earned in the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholders’ investment, the company makes a profit of A$0.08.

What is the relationship between ROE and earnings growth?

So far, we have learned that ROE is a measure of a company’s profitability. Now we need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or “retains” for future growth, which tells us about the company’s growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms that maintain high returns on equity and profit retention have higher growth rates than firms that do not share these characteristics.

Counting earnings growth and 8.4% ROE

When you first look at it, Count’s ROE doesn’t look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company’s ROE doesn’t even compare favorably to the industry average of 16%. Therefore, it would not be wrong to say that the five-year net income decline of 5.7% observed by the count was probably a result of lower ROE. We believe other factors may also be at play here. For example, it is possible that the business has poorly allocated capital or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

However, when we compared the count’s growth to the industry we found that while the company’s earnings have been declining, the industry has seen earnings grow by 8.7% over the same period. This is quite worrying.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when evaluating a stock. Investors next need to determine whether expected earnings growth, or the lack thereof, is already baked into the stock price. Doing this will help them establish whether the future of the stock is promising or ominous. Is CUP Fairly Valued? This infographic on company intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is the account using its remaining earnings effectively?

The count has a high three-year average payout ratio of 76% (that is, it retains 24% of its profits). This shows that the company is paying out most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This explains why its earnings are declining. With little money left to reinvest in the business, there is little chance of income growth. There must be 3 risks we have identified in our risk dashboard to count.

Furthermore, the count has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more, which suggests that management may recognize that shareholders prioritize dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analyst estimates, we found that the company’s future payout ratio is expected to remain stable at 72% over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest Count’s future ROE will fall to 6.2%, even though the company’s payout ratio is not expected to change much.

Summary

Overall, we need to think carefully before deciding on any investment action related to the account. The company has seen a decline in earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profit and whatever it retains is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. That said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that although the company has reduced its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. Are these analysts’ expectations based on broader industry expectations or on the company’s fundamentals? Click here to visit our analyst forecasts page for the company.

