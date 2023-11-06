Could converting unused office space into flats help solve the housing shortage?

City centers can look pretty deserted on a Friday afternoon, not just because fewer people are traveling but because workplaces themselves are shrinking.

In the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic alone, the equivalent of 487 football pitches worth of office space was taken off the UK market, according to law firm Boodle Hatfield.

Even more has gone on since then as the hybrid work culture has become more entrenched.

This has led to many empty or half-empty buildings, including in prime locations such as Canary Wharf, the West End and the City of London.

Amid a severe housing shortage, many have suggested converting offices into homes to help struggling Britons get a foot on the property ladder.

Vacant: In the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic alone, the equivalent of 487 football pitches of office space was taken off the UK market, according to law firm Boodle Hatfield.

Commercial property group CBRE estimates that around 28,000 homes could be delivered by converting all the vacant second-hand office stock in central London.

Scott Cabot, head of residential research at CBRE, said: ‘The risk of stranded offices that no longer meet occupiers’ needs or proposed regulatory requirements is pushing the repurposing of these assets to the forefront of investors’ minds, and we are the first We have been seeing some evidence of this since.

His company calculated that between the beginning of 2022 and May 2023, £1.3 billion of offices in central London were purchased with the intention of converting them to another use.

While not all of this will be converted to residential space, he adds, ‘it highlights that investors are increasingly looking for opportunities to convert obsolete offices.’

Refurbishing existing buildings rather than building new ones is a concept that is gaining momentum due to stricter energy efficiency regulations and moves to reduce ’embodied carbon’ – the emissions involved in building a building from scratch.

Emma Swinnerton, head of flexible workspace at Cushman & Wakefield, said older buildings in town and city centers are ‘typically prime for residential conversion,’ particularly those that emerged during the office building boom of the 1970s and 1980s. Were.

Delta Point: The former BT office – pictured here before conversion – now 404 flats

Galliard Homes has been at the forefront of such developments in recent years, overseeing the transformation of Riversdale House in Lewisham and Trinity Square in Hounslow, once home to American Airlines’ European operations.

Criterion Capital is another company that has moved in this direction, developing several sites in the south London boroughs.

Visit Croydon, and you can see one of its biggest projects: Delta Point, a former BT office that doubled for Gotham General Hospital in The Dark Knight Rises film but is now home to 404 flats.

A more prestigious filming location, the BBC Television Center in White City, has over 400 homes and 511 homes across the way, with gyms, communal gardens and 24-hour concierge, and opposite the Westfield shopping centre.

But the trend of converting offices into homes is certainly not limited to the capital.

Two years ago, the Local Government Association found that more than a third of new homes in Harlow, Luton and Walsall were former offices, while the equivalent figure for Trafford in Greater Manchester was 56.5 per cent.

These conversions have been possible due to permitted development rights (PDR), which give developers the ability to re-use offices without planning permission within certain limits.

Making it easier to convert commercial property into residential property seems like a simple answer – on paper – to expanding housing supply in the UK, given that developers already face huge difficulties in getting schemes off the ground. Used to be.

According to the Town and Country Planning Association, a charity and campaign group, there have been more than 100,000 conversions through PDR in the last decade.

However, PDRs have been largely controversial since their inception.

Conversion problems: Permitted development rights can reduce the amount developers can contribute to affordable housing and local infrastructure

Backlash against poor quality office buildings

Rosalie Callaway, project and policy manager at TCPA, says this could lead to substandard housing, especially if large office and industrial estates are being converted.

She says many people fail to follow the organisation’s 11 ‘healthy home’ principles, such as fire safety, access to natural light, climate resilience, and noise and light pollution limits.

She adds that they can reduce the amount developers contribute to affordable housing and local infrastructure, ‘which is important as development brings new families and individuals to an area.’

In February, the group published a photo collection called These Are Homes, which shows particularly nerdy examples of office-to-home conversions.

One photo was of Newbury House in Ilford, east London, a development of 60 studio flats averaging 18 square meters in size and lacking access to private or communal open space.

The UK Government’s nationally stated space standards recommend that a single-bed home should be at least 37 square meters for one person, and 50 square meters if there are two people.

There are strong calls for the office to ban or severely restrict residential conversion under the PDR.

Three years ago, Croydon Central MP Sarah Jones told Parliament that she had ‘dealt with many cases of substandard housing’ as she called for PDRs to be outlawed. One of those cases was Delta Point.

Callaway said the TCPA is not against converting office buildings into homes, but wants these developments ‘in areas that can support new residents, that do not harm high streets and provide resources for existing communities. Do not weaken.

Yet even if the regulatory environment ensured that all conversions were of good quality, upgrading buildings to install bathrooms, kitchens and safety measures could make such projects unviable.

And more importantly, they will barely make a dent in the UK’s huge housing backlog – estimated at 4.3 million by the Center for Cities think tank.

What else can be done to build more homes?

Many property developers would argue that the disjointed and bureaucratic planning system should be reformed.

One idea supported by the growing YIMBY – ‘yes, in my backyard’ – army is the ‘Street Vote’, whereby residents of each street have a say in what type of development is allowed on their particular street.

Building boom: Removing the Green Belt designation from all land within half a mile of a railway station could free up space for 1 million homes near London

Some local people may decide not to allow any new building or extension on their street, but others may welcome much wider plans in return.

The government may also consider simplifying the rules on the green belt. According to the Adam Smith Institute, removing the Green Belt designation from all land within half a mile of a railway station could free up space for 1 million homes near London alone.

If this is combined with the easing of financial restrictions on local authorities, many of this million may be in desperate need of social and affordable housing.

A report published in early October by University College, London called for a ‘transformative national housing plan’ including £4 billion of additional funding that could create an additional 72,000 dwellings per year.

Given the record of successive governments on housing construction and the prevalence of NIMBYism, any genuinely ambitious proposal is unlikely to succeed.

But it is almost certain that if the UK somehow magically became inundated with new housing development, office-to-residential conversion would not play a major role.

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. This helps us fund This Is Money and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationships to influence our editorial independence.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk