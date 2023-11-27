Could Colombian edible mushrooms help give astronauts healthy bones?

Colombian robotics expert Daniela Osorio Payan Daniela Osorio Payan

A 19-year-old Colombian mechatronics genius has applied his talents to an edible mushroom project that could help future astronauts avoid vitamin D deficiency.

Daniela Osorio “Dani” Payan, an analog astronaut and mechatronics engineering student at the Universidad Autónoma de Occident in Cali, Colombia, explains that she is part of a research team of analog astronauts called Tachi Umada, which in Colombia’s indigenous Embara language means Is “Our Sun”. ,

At the European Space Agency – Analog Astronaut Training Centre, ESA-AATC, based in Kraków, Poland, the team grew a variety of mushrooms native to Colombia using organic solar cells and automated systems, simulating conditions in space.

“I developed an automation system that allows mushroom crops to be monitored in real time from any device, as well as designed intuitive graphics that allow even those without mycology experience to detect potential risks in the harvest. are also understandable to anyone,” she says. “This advance not only simplifies astronauts’ lives, but also significantly reduces the risk of extravehicular activities (EVAs).”

The hope is that future astronauts in space or on Mars will be able to eat mushrooms, which are a rich source of vitamin D, to address one of the biggest challenges astronauts face: bone loss and Regulation of the nervous system, which is increased due to their limited contact with Earth. -Like sunlight.

To test their project, the team was given training similar to that given to astronauts.

“That week, in a space-specific environment, without communications, gave us a unique experience as analog astronauts,” Payne says, immersing the team in simulated micro-gravity environments, protocols for extra-vehicular activities, and more. Examined his body.

“Our bodies and minds have adapted to the extreme conditions and we have come away with a deeper understanding of what it means to be an analog astronaut,” she says.

Automated mushroom cultivation at AATC in Poland on July 14, 2023. Daniela Osorio Payan

Look forward to robotics

Payan was born and raised in Cali, in the south of Colombia, and says his life changed at the age of ten when a visitor came to his school with the promise of innovation and extracurricular courses for young people with potential in mathematics. Came.

“She mentioned many options, but my attention was focused on one word: robotics,” Payan says, adding that at the time, her knowledge of robots was only seen in science-fiction movies.

“I did everything in my power to get into that program and learn, and in the process I fell in love with robotics,” she says.

Years later, this determination led him to collaborate with a colleague at the Jülich Germany Institute on an organic solar cell research project, during which he was offered a staff position.

Those solar cells ended up as part of a project that took them to analog astronaut training in Poland.

Payan, who also facilitates workshops about space science for young Colombians from all walks of life, says the importance of Global South science lies in its focus on human well-being and equality.

“As Global South scientists, our research is not just an intellectual exercise; it is a call to action and a promise to create a more just world.”

Daniela Osorio Payan (second from left), with other astronaut analog mission crew members , [+] Colombia’s Tachi Umada. Tachi Umada

Another aspiring astronaut

Another Colombian aspiring astronaut is Ivanna Hernandez.

It was this passion that gave him the opportunity to experience microgravity on a parabolic flight of a National Research Council of Canada (NRC) Falcon-20 aircraft as part of the PoSSUM Microgravity Challenge in October 2019.

She took with her to Colombia two student space experiments: her own and one from students from La Guajira, Colombia.

“Swimming in microgravity feels exactly like falling in a vacuum and when you’re floating for a few seconds it’s like being in water, but without any resistance,” she says.