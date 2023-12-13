Could CD yields reach 7% in 2024?

featured image

Image Source: Getty Images

The interest rates offered on deposit accounts in banks have increased in the last two years. It wasn’t long ago that 2% APY on a “high-yield” savings account or CD was considered a great find. But at the time of this writing, it’s not difficult to find CDs yielding 5% or higher, given the recent inflationary environment that has seen benchmark interest rates rise sharply.

This begs the question – how high can CD rates go? Could we see 7% CD yields before the end of 2024? Although no one has a crystal ball to predict the future direction of interest rates, here’s what we know and what you can expect going forward.

Where is CD production today?

Before we discuss where CD interest rates could go, here is some information about where things stand right now. As you might expect, the best CD yields can be found at online banks (for the most part), and here’s what you can get as of December 11, 2023:

Our top-ranked 1-year CD yields range from 4.25% to 5.61%, with most in the low-5% range.

Our top 18-month CD yields are up to 5.6%.

2-year CDs with yields as high as 5.5% can be found.

Most of our top online banks have 5-year CDs with yields in the 4% ballpark.

Be sure to check out our best CD rates page for the latest offers from our top ranked banks.

Using the high end of the 1-year and 18-month ranges as a guideline, this means raising CD yields by approximately 140 basis points (1.4%) from current levels to produce 7% CD yields. May need it.

It’s worth noting that historically, the longer the maturity of your CD, the higher APY you can expect to receive. But right now the opposite is generally true. I don’t want to turn this discussion into an economics lesson, but the general idea is that when short-term CDs pay more than long-term ones, it indicates that interest rates are expected to decline going forward (you may have heard ) The term “inverted yield curve” on financial news, and this is a variation of that).

Interest rate projections for 2024

With that last point in mind, let’s take a look at what experts think interest rates are going to do in 2024.

The short version is that most experts expect rates to fall. But there is little consensus when it comes to the magnitude of the potential fallout.

The latest version of the Federal Reserve’s economic projections (by the people who actually make policy decisions) calls for a rate cut of 0.25% from current levels in 2024. However, it’s worth noting that this is from the September Fed meeting, and inflation data since then has generally been better than expected.

On the other hand, according to the CME FedWatch tool, futures markets are pricing in a median of five quarter-point rate cuts (a total of 1.25%) by the end of next year. Some experts believe even greater cuts will be needed.

However, a common theme among all the predictions I found from notable experts is that no one thinks the benchmark federal funds rate will be higher in late 2024 than it is today.

Bottom-line

An important thing to know is that although CD yields move in the same direction as benchmark interest rates, they are usually not directly tied to them. In other words, if the Federal Reserve cuts the federal funds rate by one percentage point in 2024, there is no guarantee that CD yields will decline by the same amount – or at all.

Having said that, virtually every expert is predicting that interest rates will go down in 2024, not up. But that doesn’t mean the unexpected won’t happen. At the beginning of 2022, when mortgage rates were around 3%, few would have predicted that they would more than double during the year. For example, if inflation rises unexpectedly, it could cause policymakers to raise rates, which would likely push CD yields higher.

However, given the information we have now, it seems more likely that CD yields could decline in 2024, so it may be a smart idea to take advantage of higher-yield CDs in the near term. But still, there is no guarantee that rates will not increase.

